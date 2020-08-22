COVID-19: NCDC confirms 601 new cases, total now 51,905

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 601 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number to 51,905.

The NCDC made the announcement on Saturday night via its Twitter handle.

“On the 22nd of August 2020, 601 new confirmed cases and 1 death were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 51905 cases have been confirmed, 38767 cases have been discharged and 997 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 601 new cases are reported from 21 states- Lagos(404), FCT(37), Oyo(19), Ondo(14), Abia(13), Enugu(13), Kaduna(13), Edo(12), Kano(12), Kwara(11), Ebonyi(10), Nasarawa(7), Ogun(6), Osun(5), Delta(5), Niger(5), Plateau(4), Bayelsa(4), Katsina(3), Ekiti(2), Imo(2),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos17,7642,35315,209202
FCT4,9693,4971,42646
Oyo3,0361,3381,66434
Edo2,5201992,221100
Plateau2,1131,0211,06329
Rivers2,0481091,88257
Kaduna1,9992481,73912
Kano1,7042391,41154
Delta1,7011581,49746
Ogun1,6001641,41026
Ondo1,50169477730
Enugu1,04317085221
Ebonyi9571991127
Kwara93123267623
Katsina77129045724
Osun76211563116
Borno7395764636
Abia739906436
Gombe7098160523
Bauchi6075453914
Imo52133118010
Benue4302821399
Nasarawa39611227212
Bayelsa3561032521
Jigawa322330811
Akwa Ibom271432208
Niger2375716812
Ekiti2181041104
Adamawa2063215915
Anambra181415918
Sokoto156213816
Kebbi900828
Cross River8013598
Zamfara781725
Taraba7819554
Yobe670598
Kogi5032

