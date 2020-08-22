COVID-19: NCDC confirms 601 new cases, total now 51,905

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 601 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number to 51,905.

The NCDC made the announcement on Saturday night via its Twitter handle.

“On the 22nd of August 2020, 601 new confirmed cases and 1 death were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 51905 cases have been confirmed, 38767 cases have been discharged and 997 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 601 new cases are reported from 21 states- Lagos(404), FCT(37), Oyo(19), Ondo(14), Abia(13), Enugu(13), Kaduna(13), Edo(12), Kano(12), Kwara(11), Ebonyi(10), Nasarawa(7), Ogun(6), Osun(5), Delta(5), Niger(5), Plateau(4), Bayelsa(4), Katsina(3), Ekiti(2), Imo(2),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 17,764 2,353 15,209 202 FCT 4,969 3,497 1,426 46 Oyo 3,036 1,338 1,664 34 Edo 2,520 199 2,221 100 Plateau 2,113 1,021 1,063 29 Rivers 2,048 109 1,882 57 Kaduna 1,999 248 1,739 12 Kano 1,704 239 1,411 54 Delta 1,701 158 1,497 46 Ogun 1,600 164 1,410 26 Ondo 1,501 694 777 30 Enugu 1,043 170 852 21 Ebonyi 957 19 911 27 Kwara 931 232 676 23 Katsina 771 290 457 24 Osun 762 115 631 16 Borno 739 57 646 36 Abia 739 90 643 6 Gombe 709 81 605 23 Bauchi 607 54 539 14 Imo 521 331 180 10 Benue 430 282 139 9 Nasarawa 396 112 272 12 Bayelsa 356 10 325 21 Jigawa 322 3 308 11 Akwa Ibom 271 43 220 8 Niger 237 57 168 12 Ekiti 218 104 110 4 Adamawa 206 32 159 15 Anambra 181 4 159 18 Sokoto 156 2 138 16 Kebbi 90 0 82 8 Cross River 80 13 59 8 Zamfara 78 1 72 5 Taraba 78 19 55 4 Yobe 67 0 59 8 Kogi 5 0 3 2

