Why Arik Air sacks many pilots

The management of Arik Air (In Receivership) has confirmed how it on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, dismissed many of its pilots over gross acts of indiscipline.

According to the airline, the affected Pilots were dismissed for embarking on a strike without recourse to lay down procedures.

“The Pilots did not serve strike notice in accordance with labour laws. They neither submitted any issue of the dispute to the National Association of Airline Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE), their umbrella union nor did they submit any statement of demands to the management of the company. There were also no ongoing discussions between the management and the Pilots on any unresolved labour issues. Their actions were spontaneous and callous.

“Arik Air finds it rather treacherous of the Pilots to contemplate a strike action at this Yuletide season which is the peak period for airlines all over the world. They peddle for nought the reputation and financial health of the company.

“It is instructive to note that the management of the airline has of late had very fruitful discussions with relevant aviation unions including the National Association of Airline Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE), on conditions of service for all employees. This has led to the signing of a robust condition of service and redundancy benefits for staff.

“While great efforts have been made to minimize the impact of the illegal strike action, some fully booked flights have had to be cancelled. Arik Air regrets the inconvenience caused by this action and is doing everything in its powers to minimize the impact and discomfort to its esteemed customers.”

All efforts made to ascertain the actual number of dismissed pilots were frustrated as a source at the airline said there was no point releasing the figure.

