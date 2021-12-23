Gov Ikpeazu sacks ASEPA Deputy General Manager Aba zone

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State early Thursday directed the sack of Rowland Nwakanma as the Deputy General Manager, Aba Zone of Abia State Environmental Protection Agency, ASEPA.

According to the Secretary to the State Government, Barr Chris Ezem, Ikpeazu in a press release, Ikpeazu also dissolved “all LG Waste Management Zonal Heads in Aba except Aba-Owerri Road, Ikot Ekpene Road and Express”.

He warned, “Government will henceforth, not condone any lapses in waste management in Aba and Umuahia and immediately expect immediate evacuation of all residual wastes in all locations around the cities of Aba and Umuahia without any delay”.

The governor further directed that “all sweepers in these areas are not affected and should continue to discharge their daily duties of keeping the roads clean” and that the state Commissioner for Environment, Sam Nwogu should take over and oversee waste management in the zones, mandating the commissioner to “immediately advertise for the engagement of professional waste managers to handle the various zones”.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buhari Urges MTN For Quality Service, Downward Price Review In Cost Of Data, Other Services

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday at State House Abuja urged the MTN Group to make the available top-of-the-range service to its Nigerian subscribers…

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state… Ikpeazu sacks ASEPA Deputy General Manager Aba zone Ikpeazu sacks ASEPA Deputy General Manager Aba zone Ikpeazu sacks ASEPA Deputy General Manager Aba zone Ikpeazu sacks ASEPA Deputy General Manager Aba zone.

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…