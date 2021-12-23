NTI trains 925 teachers  on key thematic areas

The National Teachers’ Institute (NTI), Kaduna is training 925 teachers in all the 36 states of the country and Abuja on key thematic areas for teachers under the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) project.

Prof. Musa Garba Maitafsir, Director and Chief Executive of NTI disclosed that the four days training was made possible by the support of the Federal Government under the able leadership of President Muhammad Buhari, is placing emphasis on the provision of quality education to its citizens.

‘’This conviction was borne out of the fact that education is a sure means of empowering citizens to live up to their responsibilities,’’ he said.

In a speech addressed to the participants at all the training centres, Prof. Maitafsir commended the present administration for the release of funds for this year’s edition of the training workshops.

‘’At this junction, let me state that we have introduced some innovative practices in the way we conduct workshops in the Institute.

‘’After reviewing the training manuals, we developed power-point presentations on all the thematic areas,’’ he said.

Prof. Maitafsir said it is done with a view to simplify the assignment of the resource persons at the training centres, ‘’so that they can concentrate more on participants-centred, activity-based and participatory approach of facilitation,’’ he added.

He therefore, appealed to all participants to embrace the new paradigm shift, so that there will be positive impact on the whole exercise.

He congratulated the participants on their selection to participate in the workshops, having urged them to demonstrate their readiness to learn through active participation in the class discussion and group work.

Prof. Maitafsir urged stakeholders such as the State Ministries of Education, SUBEBs and the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) to continue to monitor the training in their respective states.

