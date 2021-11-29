Why are we so quick to assume everyone’s doing better than we’re, Adekunle Gold asks

Afro Pop Singer, Adekunle Gold has asked a very sensitive question on his social media account. He is curious to know why people are so quick to assume less of themselves.

In the question, which had sparked a lot of reactions under his post on Twitter, AG Baby stated that “why are we so quick to assume everyone is doing better than we are?”

Many believed it wasn’t everyone who feels that way and also agreed that it was due to low self-esteem.

A user with the name @darlingtonhenry wrote: “Not everyone, and mostly is lack of self-confidence..taking social media lifestyle personal and lack of believed and satisfaction.”

The singer’s wife Simi also replied to his post and suggested looking up to social media versions of people as the cause of this.

