Who’s that ‘hot’ celebrity you just never found attractive?

Celebrities are demi-gods, worshipped on the screen and off it. There are so many celebrities that are considered hot but are really classified so by only a strata of the society.

This week on WhatsApp Conversation, we take a look at the celebrities that are considered hot.

Tosin Awoniyi

Kim Kardashian is one of the hottest celebrities that I personally never find attractive. The reason is that. I never understand the hype surrounding her. She has an unattractive face. Whenever she dresses, her features are fake and she usually looks like a doll. Her body shape is visibly unnatural and all those surgeries she did years back and she is still doing have grown out of proportion. Finally, despite all her riches, she does look trashy in almost everything she wears.

Melody Bolarinwa

I’m not attracted to men, but I don’t get how anyone is into Russell Brand. He looks like a designer dog with all the inbred caricatures of technically attractive features. Like Weird Al got the Handsome Squidward treatment. it looks like he smells really bad too, but that’s pure speculation.

Amos Oni

Benedict Cumberbatch – I get that people like the voice. I like it too, at least, in Dr Strange. But that is about how far it goes. He is not sexy or overly macho like he is being put out to be. It’s a combination of talent, magnetic eyes, a voice like a jaguar crouching in a cello, and is a loveable goof in real life. Objectively not hot, but all those things combined can make the odd hot. For the weird people whose tastes and takes on what is hot tends to lean toward the odd rather than what is considered to be conventionally attractive, they might just find him attractive. But for me? Definitely not!

Akanji Victor

CARDI B, CARDI B, DEAR GOD! CARDI B. I can’t even fathom how she became a celebrity in the first place. She’s supposed to be a rapper but anyone who understands the basics of music will know that she isn’t half a rapper. And her looks, holy smokes. I wish I could meet her wardrobe manager just to have a word.

David Alabi

Kylie Jenner. She ruined her face. I hope that lip filler and crazy full-face makeup look goes out of style. The “natural “ look is just so much prettier in my opinion. Lip filler is so gross. It’s super noticeable too. You don’t look prettier, you don’t look like you have ‘full’ lips; you look swollen or like you have botched plastic surgery or something. One of the girls in the live-action Cowboy Bebop suffers from this and it’s all I can think about when she is on screen.

Philip Azi

This will come as a shock but yes, Bolanle Ninalowo is it for me. I know he is all built up and stuff but it doesn’t count as attractive to me. Maybe it’s the characters he plays, maybe it’s the macho vibes that he tries so hard to put out; there is just something about him that just puts me off. I try my best not to cringe when others talk about how cool and posh he is. Maybe my idea of cool is contrarian though.

Kelvin Odulami

Burna Boy

His music is good and what he has done for afrobeats is undeniably deserving of a knighthood and honor as a member of the Order of the Niger but personality-wise, the arrogance and pride that he brings to the music thing doesn’t do him a lot of service. Could be better every step of the way without the arrogant outlook.

Babatunde Adekanmbi

M I Abaga is known to be a Nigerian singer-songwriter who has spanned the music industry for more than a decade. I mean back in the days of 2baba, Plantashun Boyz. But I don’t like his style of music, though a rapper par excellence but I find it pretty difficult getting along with the sound of his music. I think he should try as much as possible to further relate with the audience on what they would like to hear from him. The majority of these artists do ads to further create publicity about their songs and that is why upcoming artists find it hard to surface sometimes. M.I Abaga is good but he should do more of market survey.

Next week, we gist about movies around the question -“What is that movie you assume everyone has seen?” To be part of the next edition, send your response to 08133601345 on WhatsApp.

