Whoever says there is no future in photography has no future in it — Kelechi Amadi-Obi

Award-winning Kelechi Amadi-Obi is a leading Nigerian creative photographer, painter and artist of international repute. Beyond his work in photography and visual art, many do not know that he is a lawyer. Described as one of Nigeria’s groundbreaking celebrity photographers who helped put Nigerian photography on the world map, Amadi-Obi is a major force in the creative scene in Nigeria and a man many want to meet and hear. During a recent event for photographers on the art of pictorial storytelling, he discused the course of his journey so far. ROTIMI IGE brings excerpts.

Did you always know you wanted to be a photographer?

By the time I was in year three in the university, I had already decided that I was going to be an artist. But coming to law school in Lagos was just to fulfil all the promises I made to my parents. However, my years in the university convinced me that I will not starve. I started with painting. It was crazy, and it wasn’t easy. Once you believe in what you’re doing though, you know that no matter what, the universe would open doors for you miraculously. There I was, fresh out of Law School, I didn’t go to an art school so I didn’t have a group or a network of artists or collectors. I didn’t know anybody in Lagos except my relations. l was at my aunt’s place in Surulere and there was a balcony in the house where they use to cut vegetables and I decided to paint there. The first time I went to frame my work at Art World at Ojuelegba, the owner asked if it was for sale and I stuttered and said, ‘yes’. He asked, ‘how much is it?’ I was confused. I just mentioned a price in my head and he immediately asked if he could buy them I agreed and he bought them. Those were the kind of miraculous situations I used to face. In those days, a lot of people thought I had gone mad. Here was a qualified lawyer who has refused to sign up to a law firm, he does not know any art collectors, didn’t go to an art school and decides to start drawing in his aunt’s balcony. It didn’t make sense.

But after that first purchase, I spent all the money buying more supplies and continued my painting. A friend of mine came around and asked: what do you do with all these paintings? I told him I did not know, and that I’m an artist so I paint. He asked if they are for sale and I told him to take them and go and sell them. He came back in the evening with bundles of notes. To cut the long story short, I had an exhibition in my sitting room. I had my first real exhibition after the one in the sitting room in 1997 and that was my first solo exhibition. That took me into the art world proper. I got the nickname of ‘Lawyer turned Artist’.

How did photography then come into it?

Photography happened gradually. I started hanging out with people like Uche James Iroha. He had a studio close to my painting studio in Surulere then called Dolphins Studio. In those days, you finish shooting and you go into the darkroom and print your stuff yourself. I used to have fun doing things like that because I was then painting the photographs I was taking. I was using the photographs to make references. Then I met someone who said he wanted to exhibit Nigerian photography, and somebody referred him to my collection of reference pictures from my paintings. He looked at them and said ‘this is good, you’re in for the exhibition’. I was flown to Mali. After that experience, TY Bello and I decided to form the Dept of Field (DoF). We wanted to continue creating fine arts photographs and it just took off like wildfire. We started getting exhibitions all over the place. We got invited to France, Glasgow, London, Germany, and New York. It was then I concluded that a photograph is something. That was how photography took over and I found myself here just taking photographs.

What was your experience like the first time you handled a professional camera?

My first experience? I can’t remember vividly now but the first professional camera I used then was a Canon AV1, my father’s camera. He used to go on vacation, so he had this SLR, a single-lens reflex camera, it was nice. I eventually inherited it. I would go around with it taking pictures. It has been a long time, but the process was beautiful. I thoroughly enjoyed the moments. This was because my photographs were experimental. I wanted to understand how light works. I used to try to do double exposure. If the light is what they use to expose, we would now take them into one dark room and make sure that there is no light, open the shot for exposure, then we would use the flash to give ourselves two heads. That was what I was using the camera for then. The time I started using the camera seriously was when it became a problem. I would read anything, I just wanted to learn. I believe that if you want to paint anything, you need to feel it, be there and paint it live. So I used to take a sketchbook, go to Ojuelegba Bus Stop and I would start drawing. This was because I wanted to study and make paintings. But it became like a circus. I always had this big crowd that would gather around me and give various opinions on what I was drawing. It was very distracting. Nigerians are not used to seeing artists draw. You hear things like: see that man pushing a wheelbarrow, can you read him?

Over the course of your career in photography, did you at any point look back and consider a new career option?

I’m not your regular type of person. I made that decision to be an artist while I was in the university, year three and I have never had any cause to wonder whether I would want to go in any other direction. It is not the kind of trajectory that most people go through. People always have doubts, but I tested the waters on campus, I made all the experiments about the outside world, and I became convinced that I’m not an ordinary person.

Would you say you are blessed?

Oh, yes! I’m immensely blessed. I mean, how do you decide to do what you like and then people start chasing you about and giving you money for it? It’s a lot of blessing. It’s unbelievable and I wish that for every human being on this earth. I think we would be a lot more efficient if people are just doing what they love. Nobody would be working. Everybody would just be bouncing around and enjoying themselves and getting paid.

Speaking about the future of photography, many believe the coming generation of photographers have their work cut out for them.





Unfortunately, I’m not one to try to predict the future. I believe the future is a mystery that is unfolding. I do have my imagination of where I want to be, but I do not simply want to look at where the trend is going and stay there and take advantage of it. That’s because I’m constantly asking myself, am I enjoying this? Am I having fun? Is it fulfilling? And I go in that direction. Sometimes, when you go that way, it starts to succeed. But when you try to predict the direction things would be moving, you may not be the only one, and you may meet a crowd.

What do you say to those who believe that there is no longer a career in photography, seeing that everybody is now an amateur photographer?

Those are the people that fall by the wayside. Whatever you believe would come true for you is what would happen. If someone says there is no future in photography, then there would be no future in photography for such a person. Who would believe that by now I decide how much I want to be paid and I’m busy from the beginning of the year to the end of the year? And a lot of people are wondering why I haven’t retired, meanwhile, more clients are coming. I don’t worry about the future; I like to savour the present. It’s a gift, that’s why it is called a present. Don’t worry about the past because it is gone, I’m having a great time. The future is something I would plan for and imagine for myself, my family, colleagues, and the country. At the end of the day, it makes me feel good in the present. When television first came, people said that’s the end of the radio and that nobody is going to listen to the radio again. Yet the story is different. So, forget all those people that are predicting the future, they don’t know what is going to happen.

Beyond photography, what’s your definition of success?

Success is a journey. It has to do with when someone has a focus on where he is intending to go, and he is actively working towards getting to that place. That person is a success whether he has got there or not. It is a process of moving towards a predetermined goal and actively working towards it, not daydreaming. When you are actively in that process, then money follows success.

Having money is not the same as success. A person may win a lottery now and get like $20 million randomly, but that does not make you successful. You are just somebody that won the lottery. If you don’t have a process of how to manage money, you are in the process of getting back to your pit of poverty.

For instance, I can decide that in the next six months I want to become a billionaire and then I start working actively towards the process of becoming a billionaire through my craft. As I’m here, even if my bank account is a debt of N1 million, it does not make me any less of success while I’m working towards my goal.

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say," Janet Abegunde's boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.

