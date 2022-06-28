When will terrorism end in Nigeria?

Letters
By
terrorism Imperative of reviewing NDDC Amendment Bill, On secret societies, Time for Southwest presidency, voters Africa’s response to energy, milk Place of data analysis, 2023: We 2023: We must get it Dignity in legitimate labour,Islam Why always, inequality Need for good mental, Sex education and parental responsibility , Abuja-Kaduna train attack, ASUU Why the North, The negative implications of ASUU strike, Obada rainstorm victims Oil windfall, elections cause panic for investments, For a virile society of Nigerian broadcasters, 2023 election: Beyond the presidency, 2023 election: Beyond the presidency, On menace Nigerian education, Christian On ruining lives, Nigeria’s difficulty to implement, Atiku Finding solution, Buhari utilise remaining months in office , justice Anambra Ending insecurity in Nigeria, prices of commodities before Christmas, Charting the net zero journey, justice On political commercialisation , Attack on railway lines, railway On El- Zakzaky’s freedom, our miracle Youths need to brace, Safeguarding critical national infrastructure, On Nigeria’s economy, On Adelabu’s qualities, amend On fake news, On politics and football, Kogi prison attack and Nigeria’s sick status, The dangers of insecurity in the church, female genital mutilation in Nigeria, Unending tussle, How corruption and bad, PDP On Fulani herdsmen, For continuity of progressive governance, General Hospital Toro deserves, Nigeria’s striving press, LASIEC Need for delegation, school children abductions, youths The mass failure, Death of teenager, APC CECPC and gale, the key to survival, students Benefits of skill acquisition, ‘Bunmi Yerokun, Undue delay in insurance, fees Letter to Mr. President on insecurity, On Otunla Blessing’s murder, Banana Island sand filling, Presidency Financial autonomy, AFRICOM Almajiri and Maiduguri, On failed promises, Lagos Cryptocurrency Insecurity in Nigeria, Customs What is wrong, efcc, sunday igboho, Good governance, YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state., EFCC chairman’s corruption fight, Kidnapping, new method of looting, Effectiveness of Oyo female police, Fidelity to the nation, on the Nigerian youth, If banditry, kidnapping is not a federal offence

For a long time now, most Nigerians have dreaded travelling by road. Kidnappers and bandits have taken over the highways, killing and maiming innocent citizens, while taking some of them for ransom.

Thus, for those who have the means, it is better to travel by air. For those who do not like flying and others whose resources are lean, the train becomes their alternative to achieving safety in their journey. Recently, this new hope and feeling were shattered as terrorists attacked the Kaduna airport and a Kaduna-Abuja bound train, killing scores, injuring many while taking others hostage.

Furthermore, these days, the rate of kidnapping, rituals, armed robbery, and suicide is alarming. Hunger, depression, fear of the known and the unknown is everywhere. Nobody, nowhere in the country is really safe, not even places of worship.

The unprecedented level of insecurity in Nigeria signposts a huge failure on the part of the Nigerian government. Nigerians have had enough of unproductive tactics, and enough of unyielding and empty explanations. We need to do the needful as a matter of urgency.

Unfortunately, we never put a premium on human lives. We need huge investments in intelligence gathering. We should stop pardoning the so-called repentant terrorists. We should stop promoting amnesty for these devils. It is high time we started punishing criminals.

To get the nation out of the current quagmire, a thorough purge of our defense and security structures would not be out of place. As it stands now, we are far from winning the battle against banditry and terrorism.

Two inexplicable policies that cannot be glossed over are the absorption of so-called repented terrorists into our military and the protracted battle that it took to recognise the clear difference between banditry and terrorist activities.

Also, community policing is a must if we are really serious about tackling insecurity. Let us make use of the villagers for daily intelligence gathering.

I believe one of the concerns of the Buhari administration is the security of lives and property. Yes, he is trying his best, but he can still do better.


Afolabi Oloko

blackoloko@yahoo.com

ALSO READ FROM  NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

You might also like
Letters

Nigeria’s democracy at 21

Letters

Nigeria needs a rebirth

Letters

Disorderliness on Nigerian roads

Letters

On epileptic power supply in Nigeria

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More