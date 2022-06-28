When will terrorism end in Nigeria?

For a long time now, most Nigerians have dreaded travelling by road. Kidnappers and bandits have taken over the highways, killing and maiming innocent citizens, while taking some of them for ransom.

Thus, for those who have the means, it is better to travel by air. For those who do not like flying and others whose resources are lean, the train becomes their alternative to achieving safety in their journey. Recently, this new hope and feeling were shattered as terrorists attacked the Kaduna airport and a Kaduna-Abuja bound train, killing scores, injuring many while taking others hostage.

Furthermore, these days, the rate of kidnapping, rituals, armed robbery, and suicide is alarming. Hunger, depression, fear of the known and the unknown is everywhere. Nobody, nowhere in the country is really safe, not even places of worship.

The unprecedented level of insecurity in Nigeria signposts a huge failure on the part of the Nigerian government. Nigerians have had enough of unproductive tactics, and enough of unyielding and empty explanations. We need to do the needful as a matter of urgency.

Unfortunately, we never put a premium on human lives. We need huge investments in intelligence gathering. We should stop pardoning the so-called repentant terrorists. We should stop promoting amnesty for these devils. It is high time we started punishing criminals.

To get the nation out of the current quagmire, a thorough purge of our defense and security structures would not be out of place. As it stands now, we are far from winning the battle against banditry and terrorism.

Two inexplicable policies that cannot be glossed over are the absorption of so-called repented terrorists into our military and the protracted battle that it took to recognise the clear difference between banditry and terrorist activities.

Also, community policing is a must if we are really serious about tackling insecurity. Let us make use of the villagers for daily intelligence gathering.

I believe one of the concerns of the Buhari administration is the security of lives and property. Yes, he is trying his best, but he can still do better.





Afolabi Oloko

blackoloko@yahoo.com

