When COVID-19 was rebuked at RCCG’s Marathon Messiah’s Praise

The 2020 edition of the popular gospel concert organised by the youths of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), tagged: “Marathon Messiah’s Praise”, to specially celebrate the 78th birthday of the General Overseer of the church, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, witnessed a different dimension as the event turned out to be a consensus of thousands of worshippers and hundreds of gospel music ministers to stage an intense praise.

The event did not only witness all-round praise, but also served as an avenue to intercede for the country, especially with the current pandemic Novel Coronavirus attack across the globe, which has also spread to Nigeria. One of the popular gospel ministers, Emmanuel Benjamin, (aka Eben), who was overwhelmed with the turnout and attitude of Nigerians towards praising God, led the crowd in an intense worship to rebuke and chase the virus out of Nigeria and the entire universe with prayer.

During his ministration, Eben stirred the crowd, saying, “This is what makes us strong; this is what makes us different. We may not have social amenities, infrastructural development. Nigeria may not have good governance yet, but this land is inundated with the power of God. There is too much of God in Nigeria for any virus to survive.”

The event tagged: “Jesus the Lamb of God” held from March 2 to 5, just as it featured 140 gospel artistes, including, Mercy Chinwo, Nathaniel Bassey, Big Bolaji, Onos Ariyo, Tolucci, Beejay Sax, Taiwo Ibidapo, Bukola Bekes, Tosin Bee, Banke Oba, Anumide Odesanya, Adewusi Adekunle, Funmi Afolarin, Micahel Akingabla, Dare Akinyemi, Taiwo Ibidapo, Bidemi Olaoba, Jeffson Odiete, Gospel Force, among others, at the world’s longest non-stop gospel musical event which lasted for 78 hours at the RCCG camp.

The event, according to the organisers, was also held in various other countries, while many faithful joined the concert at the headquarters’ online.

Also, the music director of the church, Pastor Kunle Ajayi was not missing in action as he led other instrumentalists in a spirit-filled ministration to usher the celebrant into the venue of the four-day event.

The highpoint of the event was when Pastor Adeboye alongside his wife, Pastor Folu, members of the family and top officials of the church, joined the crowd amidst cheers at exactly the 78th hour of the event, marking the actual age he clocked. The celebrant was also assisted to cut his anniversary cake.

The notable cleric expressed his delight on the success of the event which was described as the main event that marked his birthday, just has he blessed all and sundry that contributed to the success of the event as well as all the youths of the country.