What we have in Bauchi is not wild poliovirus but circulating vaccine-derived, BASPHCDA Chairman clarifies

Bauchi State Government through the State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (BASPHCDA) has explained that there is no outbreak of Wild Polio Virus (WPV) in the state as reported in the media recently.

Making the clarification while speaking to Journalists in his office Monday evening, Executive Chairman of BASPHCDA, Dr Rilwanu Mohammed described the report as “Misrepresentation of Information”.

The Executive Chairman said that there has not been any case of Wild Polio Various in any part of the state since 2013 saying that what BSPHCDA detected was 38 cases of Circulating Vaccine-Derived Polio Viruses out of the 315 samples collected from January to December 2021.

According to Rilwanu Mohammed, “as part of the post-polio free certification activities, the World Health Organization (WHO) has directed every country to intensify surveillance activities, strengthen routine immunization for children and continuous public health education”.

He disclosed that, “the circulating vaccine-derived polioviruses which are referred to as the circulating Mutant Polio Viruses (cMPV) normally results from a mutation (change of form/characteristics) of the attenuated polioviruses used in the manufacturing of the Polio Virus”.

The BASPHCDA EC added that, “These are not Wild Polio Virus (WPV) that causes paralysis, but are used as indicators to measure the quality of immunization services and disease surveillance”.

He stressed that, “Bauchi State like other states of the Federation remains free from Wild Polio Virus. The last case of WPV detected in the state was in 2013. All measures to prevent the recurrence of the virus as recommended by WHO is religiously followed in the state”.

Rilwanu Mohammed added that, “that was the why we kept stressing during the speech at the flag-off of OBR 1 campaign last Saturday that It is not WPV but cMPV that is detected in the state”.

Dr. Rilwanu Mohammed therefore urged media houses to always verify facts about any information before publication.

