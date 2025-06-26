Lagos govt shuts illegal abattoir in Agege, seizes contaminated meat

The Lagos State Government has shut down an illegal abattoir discovered on Succo Road in Oko-Oba, Agege, seizing contaminated meat and arresting suspects involved in the operation.

The action, announced by Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, is part of intensified efforts to clamp down on unsafe meat processing and protect public health in the state.

Wahab announced the successful operation via his official X (formerly Twitter) account revealing that “Our team uncovered an illegal abattoir operating at Succo Road, directly opposite the RRS Barracks and LASTMA Yard in Oko-Oba, Agege. This operation posed serious health and environmental risks to the public.”

He emphasised the swift response of the authorities, stating, “We acted swiftly. Arrests have been made, and the contaminated meat has been confiscated to prevent it from entering the food chain.”

The Commissioner made it clear that “such disregard for public health and sanitation will not be tolerated in Lagos State.”

This latest raid is part of the state government’s ongoing efforts to clamp down on unsanitary and illegal meat processing facilities.

Recall that earlier this week, the Oko-Oba Abattoir itself was indefinitely shut down and illegal structures within its premises were demolished due to widespread sanitation violations and unhygienic practices.

Authorities had found operators defying guidelines, discharging waste into public drains, and even living in animal pens.

Commissioner Wahab reiterated the government’s commitment to protecting its citizens. “Our duty is to protect lives, uphold environmental laws, and ensure that only safe and approved facilities operate within the communities,” he stated.

