Rukiyat Ogunwade

The Chairman of Allied Peoples Movement in Osun State, and Zonal Chairman of Inter Party Advisory Council in South, Hon Wale Adebayo, has assured Nigerians that the President-Elect of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu would perform excellently to the admiration of the everyone in the country, Africa and the world at large.

Adebayo gave the assurance when he spoke with newsmen in Akure, Ondo State capital, at the weekend.

He said the Tinubu administration “ll address the issues of the economy and security, amongst others.

“The president-elect is a strong politician with the capacity to deliver, he will do more in taking Nigeria to the next level. I can assure Nigerians that the choice of Nigerians will not be in vain and that Nigerians will not regret choosing Bola Ahmed Tinubu as President.”

“He is going to be one of the best presidents for Nigeria with the support of our vice president-elect Shettima, the duo do more in taking Nigeria out of the present economic quagmire and renewed the hope of Nigerians,” Adebayo said.

Adebayo added the President-Elect, being a man of progressive ideas, will put Nigeria on the path of progress and sustain its legacy of the Buhari government in the transportation sector, the agricultural sector, reform in the power sector, and the education sector for the greater good of all Nigerians. APC and Tinubu will make Nigeria work and be great again.

“Tinubu is a man of vision. Can you imagine that when he was voted in as Lagos Governor, he set up a think tank through which he was able to develop a 50-year vision for Lagos”

“Little wonder, Lagos is still under the leadership of his disciples till today, long after Tinubu himself stopped being the governor. The reason is simple. The whole world will follow the man that knows where he is going.”

” He urged Nigerians to rally around him and give him the needed support”.