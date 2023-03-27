The Kogi State Election Petition Tribunal has granted the Kogi Central senatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 25th general elections, Barr. Natasha Uduaghan, the order to serve the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Engr. Abubakar Sadiku Ohere, a notice of the petition through substituted means.

The tribunal granted the order after the court bailiff was reportedly chased away by political thugs.

In the order given by the Tribunal on Monday, March 27, 2023, and obtained by TRIBUNE ONLINE, Ohere will now be served all the processes in the suit by substituted means.

“Leave is granted to the applicants to move this application for substituted outside of the pre-trial session.

“Leave granted to the petitioners/applicants to serve the respondent with the petition and other processes in this petition by substituted means to wit: by pasting the same on the entrance gate of the 2nd respondent, All Progressives Congress, headquarters in Lokoja, Kogi state.

“This mode of service when effected shall be deemed as proper and effective service of the petition and other processes on the 1st respondent,” the order read.

