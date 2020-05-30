What necklace with what neckline?

When choosing necklaces, it is important to not only consider the neckline, but also take the outfit as a whole into account. This means colours and patterns. If your clothing is bold and unique, go for a simpler necklace and if your clothing is simple, go for a bold and unique necklace.

Halter or one shoulder: The best choice for a halter or one shoulder top that sits high up near your neck is to go ‘neckless’, but nonetheless, you still have options. If your halter top produces a round neckline, wear a small, short pendant or a choker. If it produces a similar neckline as v-neck, which some do, then the same rules apply. Either of the two will draw attention away from your chest and to your neck.

Asymmetrical neckline: This type of neckline goes best with asymmetric necklace such as one with different shapes of beads. Another option is wearing a choker or not wearing any necklace at all. If you choose not to wear any necklace, choose a simple dangling earring instead.

Strapless, tube top or low cut: Shorter pendants that keep the focus on your collarbone while accentuating your neck are best for these three tops.

Square neckline: To make for a nice harmonised look, go for pendants with rigid angles. When wearing a square neckline, avoid necklace that falls below your neckline as it will not match and could make you appear shorter.

Scoop neckline: This neckline has a deep curve and a wide neckline and it goes well with a wide variety of styles and lengths. A good choice will be the one that takes up the open space of the cloth and one with volume, layers or multiple strands.

Avoid necklaces that fall below the neckline of the scoop or necklaces that are so tiny the barely take up any of that large space from your neck to neckline such as short pendants and chokers.

Sweetheart neckline: This type of neckline accentuates the neck, shoulder and usually the upper breast, therefore, a necklace with a wider style pendant will create balance to the open space. Also, go for curvy and soft angles rather than sharp, hard angles. You could also try small pendants, a choker or a princess necklace.

Other tips for choosing the right necklace for your neckline are:

Go for simple styles during the day and fancier styles for nights out.

Layer multiple necklaces to see how it looks, you might create an awesome look

Be yourself

