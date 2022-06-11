What motivates you in your school anthem?

Abiodun Mutmahinat, SS I

The words that motivate me dearly in my school anthem are, “Excellent teachers, morally upright, preparing tomorrow’s leader, godly vision and building a very bright future.”

Excellent teachers – the teachers are in my school are excellent and caring because they help to build my future, impact knowledge and skills in me so as to help me have a solid foundation to build my great future on.

Preparing tomorrow’s leaders- The teachers make sure they teach us what we need to know so as to see the world as it is actually is, to be a better leader than our predecessors anywhere we find ourselves. Our teachers do carry us along with every current happening in global politics and governances.

An adage says “No Cross, No Crown” meaning that nothing good comes easy and our teachers are always encouraging us to not give up because no leader gives up.

School Motto “ Building a great future” – these words motivates me to never give up because I





Oluwatemilorun Tajudeen Aleena.

Senior Secondary School 2

Every morning when I recite this anthem out loud on the assembly, the word that motivates me in the school anthem is “Taking care of my future”

It makes me feel blessed to have a school that takes care of my future in educational, moral and religious aspect. It makes to me work harder and do all in my power to succeed in my education and thrive as a human being. Every morning, my teachers address us on the assembly thereby explaining to us about morals, leadership qualities and happenings around the world.

School Motto: “Building a Great Future”

With excellent teachers always teaching me how to be a great leader, how to be a great child to my parents right from the moment I stepped into the school. My School has a conducive learning environment, equipped learning facilities in classes and also well equipped laboratories for science students and also lots of literature books and law books that are accessible to the art students. future.

Hassan Azzezat Ayomide JS II

These are the words that motivate me in my school anthem:

“Taking care of my future: The teachers take care of our future by imparting adequate knowledge of education and morals on us. Our teachers are qualified, professional and godly too. My school is also taking care of my future by giving me serene learning environment for adequate learning and infrastructural facilities. My school and my teachers are taking a great deal of care for my future. My future is bright.

Morally upright: My teachers are morally upright and godly too. They are always punctual to their duties and they work diligently.

A day will not pass by without discussions on moral and these lessons are having positive impact on me as a student and as a child to my parents.

My school motto “Building a great future”

Everything needed to have a solid foundation and a bright future is right here in my school. Dedicated qualified and diligent godly teachers, morally upright teachers impacting all we need to have a great future and also my school has complete and adequate infrastructural facilities {classrooms,library,rest rooms and laboratories} which will also in turn help me to improve my talents, interests and skills.

Olatunji Arafat Eniola JS III

The word that motivates me in my school anthem is

Excellent Teachers: My teachers are qualified and professional, good at their various fields of study, perfect speech articulations, neat and corporate mode of dressing. They are always encouraging me to focus and improve in my studies whenever I am down. They serve as not just teacher but also as a parent to me too. They also encourage me to improve my talents in playing chess and my skills too. Excellent teachers will bring about a bright future for me.

School motto: “Building a great future”

Reciting the school motto motivates me and gives me reassurance about my future. I want to become a medical doctor in the nearest future. My school is well equipped in giving adequate knowledge and understanding both in structural terms and teachers. My school has a well equipped science laboratory [chemistry, biology, computer, agricultural science and physics]

Olalekan Nifemi SS II

These are the word that motivates me in my school anthem. Excellent teachers, morally upright, preparing tomorrow’s leaders, godly vision, and very bright future.

These encourage me in such a way that anytime I recite the anthem, I feel encouraged to keep to my dreams, to work hard, to focus and give no room for distractions. Also gives me assurance that I am in the right school and also the best school. Our teachers are qualified professionals in their fields of studies. They impact both educational knowledge and morals. They are always doing their best to make me successful in life.

Adewale Ayomide SS 2

My school motto ‘Building a great future’ – My school motto encourages me to work harder and believe in my dreams because I have a great future. My school builds a great future for her students because we have all it takes. Excellent teachers that are morally upright and godly and my school has perfect structure and learning environment coupled with well equipped laboratories and classes. One day I will be great and make my school, my parents and my teachers proud of me.

Reciting my school anthem motivates me greatly. It serves as my assurance, affirmation and encouragement.

Whenever I recite the school anthem and gets to the line “Taking care of my future,” it gives me reason to believe that I am in the right school and my future is in right hands because they motivate me to work harder and never to give up.

“Godly vision,” encourages me to be a follower of the scripture and be an upright person. My school is not just a school but of godly foundation which was not established for educational purposes only but morals and spiritual inclusive. The anthem also tells me to always put God first in everything.

In the same vien, my school motto, “Building a great future” affirms and reaffirms that I have a great future. I am in a school that builds and nurture her students into having a great future. I work hard to have a great future so as to make my parents and school proud.

