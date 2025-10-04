What makes a good friend?

Friendship sounds simple, but what truly makes someone a good friend can mean different things to different people. While some think of love and care, others talk about honesty, sharing, or how a friend makes them feel when they’re together. The idea of friendship can stir different thoughts depending on age, personality, and experience RAIMAT HAMZAT and RUMAYSAH ONIBUDO asked some children in Ibadan what they think to makes a good friend, and here is what they said:

AbdulAlim Alimi, Basic Two, 6yrs

A good friend is somone who loves and cares about you. A good friend will not lie to you, he will be honest and tell you the truth. Friends are supposed to play with each other and have fun always. You also share things with your friend. You can share your toys, your stuff or anything at all because you do not need to keep all you have to yourself. Friends also do things together.

This is what is called friendship.

Abubakr Babangana, Basic Five, 10 yrs.

A good friend makes me feel happy, calm, cool and relaxed. I enjoy being around such a friend because the vibes are nice when he is there. I just enjoy the way I feel when my friend is around.

AbdulHamid Aliyu, 6 yrs.ss

Being a good friend means you stay together. You like being with him or her all the time. You also care for each other. When you care for someone, you help him or her, and are always there for each other. You stay by your friend when he or she is facing challenges, and do not run away. Friends also share things together. When you do all these things, you feel good being around such a person.

Abayomi AbdulMartin, Basic 2, 6 yrs.

A good friend helps me and plays with me. He will share toys and ball with me. A good friend will make me smile, he will not fight with me all the time and we will play together like superheroes.

Raheem Mariam, JSS 3, 12 yrs.

To me, a good friend is someone who cares about me and makes me happy. My friend will make me laugh even when I do not feel like and she will never make fun of me. A good friend is someone I can share my secret with and would not go about telling others.Basically, a good friend is someone who is honest, kind and always there for me.

Joshua Justina, JSS 2, 11 yrs.

A good friend will always care about me. She is someone I can study with without getting bored. My friends do explain things I do not understand to me and I also remind them of things they forget. In all, a good friend is someone I can study and have fun with.