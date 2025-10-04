My husband wants to take a new wife, threatens to kill me if I refuse to leave, woman tells court

A woman, Ganiyat, has dragged her husband, Tajudeen, before Grade A Customary Court, sitting at Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State, seeking that her union with the latter be dissolved on the account of lack of care and threat to her life.

Ganiyat stated that Tajudeen showed her no care or attention, adding that he was always on her neck.

The plaintiff also said that the defendant informed her that he wanted to take a new wife and threatened to kill her if she refused to move out of his house.

Ganiyat pleaded for custody of their last two children and also appealed that the court made her husband responsible for their upkeep.

The plaintiff also prayed the court to grant her free access to the three other children staying with her husband.

Tajudeen did not make an appearance in court despite being served court summonses.

Ganiyat said in her evidence that, ”My husband did not pay my bride price like other men did, yet he refused that I had rest of mind.

“He stopped been a loving and caring husband a long time ago.

“I have always remained faithful to him and committed to his welfare, but he is never appreciative of me.

“My husband rather than show me love and affection took to threatening me.

“He always finds fault in all that I do and will fight me.

“He threw me out of our bedroom and I moved into our children’s room which was obviously not convenient for them.

“I did all that was possible to avoid having a clash with my husband but he refused that I be.

“He woke up one day and ordered that I moved out of his house. According to him he wanted to take a new wife.

“He threatened to kill me if I refused to leave.

“I pray the court to end our relationship and grant me custody of our last two children.

“I also beg the court to mandate my husband to be responsible for their upkeep.

“I further entreat the court to grant me free access to the three other children living with my husband.”

The president of the court, Mrs S.M Akintayo, adjourned the case.