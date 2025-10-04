My wife chased me with knife, insisted I must build her a house — Husband

•He made me vacate my rented apartment, moved in with him, now beats, humiliates me —Wife

A man, Lamidi, has told Grade A Customary Court, Court 2, sitting at Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State, that he could no longer stomach his wife’s, Nofisat’s atrocities and as such prayed that their wedlock be dissolved.

Lamidi alleged that Nofisat cared less about his well-being, was jealous, disrespectful, and violent, adding that he no longer loved her.

Lamidi stated that Nofisat became defiant and uncontrollable after she moved in with him.

According to him, she insisted that he must build her a house and therefore went violent.

Lamidi said that Nofisat once chased him with a knife during a misunderstanding, threatening to kill him, their only child, and then herself.

The plaintiff explained that the defendant was always filled with fury, adding that she became destructive when in this state.

Lamidi gave an instance of when Nofisat soaked one of her co wives’ mattress with water during a fight.

The plaintiff prayed the court to end their relationship and grant him custody of their child, whose welfare the defendant had constantly neglected.

He further sought an order, restraining her from harassing, threatening, and interfering with his private life.

Nofisat acceded to divorce.

The defendant denied all the claims brought against her except one, that she fought with her co wives all the time.

According to her, her husband always took sides with his other wives and would humiliate her in their presence any time she had a misunderstanding or fought with them.

Lamidi testified, “My wife and I got married in 2020.

“We had Nikkah, but I did not pay her bride price.

“My wife was easygoing and respectful before we got married, but she suddenly changed after she moved in with me.

“Nofisat from the outset of our relationship demanded that I built her a house.

“She became troublesome and refused that I had rest of mind.

“Nofisat cares less about my welfare.

“She leaves home on Monday, according to her, to go and work and returns on Friday.

“I showed my displeasure at her neglect of me and provided her a shop to display and sell her goods.

“My wife, not satisfied with my display of affection towards her, still sought every opportunity to fight me.

“Nofisat is rude and has no respect for me.

“She speaks to me harshly, disregarding my age.

“She is also rebellious and has consistently rejected my authority and did as she pleased.

“My wife and I had a heated argument, and to my chagrin, she went straight for a knife.

“Nofisat looking wild like someone who was demonic possessed went after me with the knife.

“I would have been a dead man by now but for the timely intervention of people around.

“My wife swore she would stab me and our only child to death and then kill her.

“Nofisat is an evil wind that blows no-one any good.

“She gets angry easily and will destroy my property.

“The most recent been that of when she flew into a rage while fighting with one of his co wives.

“She went for a bucket of water and emptied it on her mattress, thus soaking it.

“My lord, my wife has caused me enough stress and pain.

“I believe it is best that we go our different ways.

“I, therefore, beseech this honourable court to dissolve our union and grant me custody of our only child whom she has failed to be a good and responsible mother to.

“I also request an order restricting her from harassing, threatening, and interfering with my private life.”

Nofisat responded, “I am also no longer interested in our wedlock. I accede to divorce.

“My lord, all that my husband said except one is lies.

“It is true that his other wives and I fight.

“I told him I preferred leaving in my rented apartment, but he insisted that I moved into his house.

“I moved in, and hell was let loose.

“My husband and my co wives were always on my neck, which was the reason we always fought.

“My husband, instead of being plain and straight while mediating in our differences, would take side with his other wives and throw blame at me.

“He would humiliate me in their presence beating me.

“He would also lock my shop and refuse that I sell my wares.

“My lord, I refuse that my husband has custody of our child.

“I am alive, hale and hearty. The responsibility to take care of our child is mine.

“I plead that the court grants me custody of our child and make my husband responsible for her upkeep giving feeding, education and health care a priority.”

The court president, Mrs O.E Owoseni, after she had heard both parties, stated that since both had acceded to divorce, the court had no option but to dissolve their union.

She granted the defendant custody of their child, being still in her tender age, and mandated the plaintiff to be responsible for her upkeep.

Owoseni further restrained both parties from harassing, threatening, and interfering with each other’s private life.