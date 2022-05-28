What is monkey pox?

I just heard the news that Monkey Pox is now in Nigeria. Kindly let me know if this is true and how dangerous the disease is. How can we treat and prevent it.

Jerry (by SMS)

Monkey pox infection is not new to Nigeria. It has been around since the 70s in small numbers. Monkey pox is caused by an orthopoxvirus that is closely related to the virus that caused smallpox. Monkeypox is an animal virus that occasionally infects humans after they are bitten or scratched by a monkey or other animal. It does not usually spread easily between humans, and typically only in close contacts. Since there are no specific treatment for the disease, what is important is to know the preventive methods. If somebody has a rash, that person should report to the hospital for further investigation and hospital staff should put in place, infection prevention and control procedures – including wearing gloves and other protective materials. To avoid being infected and becoming a source of infection to others, health workers who are dealing with infected people should take standard infection prevention and control precautions: hand washing, personal protective equipment, respiratory hygiene, cough etiquette and safe injection practices The message is that of awareness and preparedness, but not panic.

