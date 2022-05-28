‘Yes I Can’: Writers, educators charge children to dream, believe in their abilities

ON May 19, children, young people, adults, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), teachers, school owners, and parents gathered at Gracepoint Place in Ibadan to witness the presentation and reading of the children book ‘Yes I Can: Positive Affirmations for Kids’ written by Adejoke Oyekan and published by Purplebloom publishers.

Oyekan, a freelancer radio presenter and founder of Purplebloom Publishers, while giving her remarks, noted that the inspiration to write the book came as a result of regularly telling her children they can do anything, and how she writes out affirmations for them and tells them to write stories about positive affirmations.

She said the book, which is mainly for children aged 3 – 10 years, and has received positive reviews and recommendations, and will soon be available in bookstores.

Oyekan stated that the book has received outstanding reviews written by award-winning author and editor, Chigozie A. Mbadugha; award-winning broadcaster and author, Ronke Giwa-Onafuwa, and child’s rights advocate and author, Olamide Akin-Alabi; and others.

On the role children literature plays in the home and in the society, Oyekan state that children literature helps to create a reading society, a healthy home, a developed society and unity in diversity.

She said she wants children to learn, from the book, that they can become whatever they dream of, can be great, can be celebrated, can do anything, and can achieve anything.





She added that when children say positive affirmations always, it would help them develop healthy self-image, good mindset, positive emotions, and confidence.

“Positive affirmations are powerful for kids,” Oyekan said. “Affirmations impact the conscious and subconscious areas of the brain. The more they affirm good confessions, the more they are tuned to what they say.”

A lawyer and author, Olamide Akin-Alabi, did the first reading of the book. She noted that children need to read the book to get motivated and to learn how to help their parents. She added that the lessons in the book will help children to develop into better adults.

A voice-on-air (VOA) personality, Teni Oladosu, did the second book reading. Before reading the book, she enjoined teachers and school owners to get copies of the book for their libraries, and parents to get copies for their children too.

After reading the book, Oladosu and the children sang the song ‘I know I Can’, and she urged the children to read the book and also to give it to their friends to read.

The CEO of Nature’s Café, Ebun Akinwale, did the book affirmation activity. While speaking about the affirmations in the book, she stressed that positive affirmation is not just about saying things, but also believing in the things said. She told the children to read the book everyday so as to get inspiration from the words in it.

Lawyer and founder of Mentoring Assistance for Youths and Entrepreneurs (MAYIEN), Edem Ossai, reviewed the book. She spoke about the title, cover design, pictures, and content of the book. She said the book is easy to notice, to read, and to understand.

She added that words can change world, and urged children to stop saying negative words.

“The people in the book are people like you, people you can recognise,” Ossai told the children. “It talks about your hobbies, things you like doing, and things you can relate to.”

The CEO of Hosec Foundation, Ibukun Otasile, did the book presentation. While presenting the book, she encouraged parents to take advantage of the lessons and morals the book boasts to teach their children. She urged teachers and school owners to get the book for their students too.

A social worker, Temiloluwa Moronkeji, spoke on sex education. She used the acronym ‘PANTS’ to illustrate her points.

“We have a lot to learn from our pants,” she said.

According to Moronkeji, ‘P’ means private part, which should be private and not public; ‘A’ means always remember your body belongs to only you; ‘N’ means saying no to people who wants to touch your body; ‘T’ means telling secrets you are not comfortable with; and ‘S’ means speaking/shouting when someone wants to touch you.

A short carton video was displayed to demonstrate the PANTS lesson.

An early-childhood educator, Mrs Adegorite, spoke on early childhood education and how such education can help children’s education and growth.

The schools present at the event were: Anglican Commercial Grammar School, Abby’s Cradle Montessori School, Nest Montessori School, Bridge International School, Homydaze Academy, The Olives School, Vastab Mega School, Laurella International Group of Schools, Juniors International School, Early Years Montessori School, and Orkids School.

