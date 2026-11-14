What is menopause?

Kindly let me know what menopause is.
Latifat (by SMS)
Menopause is when a woman stops having her monthly cycle and in many cases, it can happen in a person’s 40’s but there are some women that go through it in their 30’s.
READ ALSO: Menopause and mental health: Transition nobody prepares you for
You will start to get hot flashes where your entire body is hot, you are more tired and you feel more sleepy. Your monthly cycle will be off, where you may have it for just a couple of days and then it stops but then a few days later it can start up again. This can go on for a few yrs. Everyone is different but when you go through this it means no more giving birth.
WATCH TOP VIDEOS FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE TV
- Relationship Hangout: Public vs Private Proposals – Which Truly Wins in Love?
- “No” Is a Complete Sentence: Why You Should Stop Feeling Guilty
- Relationship Hangout: Friendship Talk 2025 – How to Be a Good Friend & Big Questions on Friendship
- Police Overpower Armed Robbers in Ibadan After Fierce Struggle
Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
Join our WhatsApp Channel now