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What is menopause?

Dr. Wale Okediran
What is menopause on Menopause My wife’s menopause

Kindly let me know what menopause is.

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Menopause is when a woman stops having her monthly cycle and in many cases, it can happen in a person’s 40’s but there are some women that go through it in their 30’s.

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You will start to get hot flashes where your entire body is hot, you are more tired and you feel more sleepy. Your monthly cycle will be off, where you may have it for just a couple of days and then it stops but then a few days later it can start up again. This can go on for a few yrs. Everyone is different but when you go through this it means no more giving birth.

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