My wife abandoned me on my sick bed, got married to another man, man tells court

A man, Olorunleke Owoyemi from Ekiti State, has approached Grade A Customary Court, sitting in Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State, praying that his 14-year-old marriage to his wife, Oluronke be dissolved on the accounts of lack of love and care, neglect, abandonment and betrayal.

Adeleke stated that he showered Oluronke with love and attention in their marriage, and saw to it that she lacked nothing but that she failed to reciprocate his good gestures towards her.

Adekele said that Oluronke constantly neglected his welfare and denied him love and care.

The plaintiff further said that the defendant was unfaithful to him.

According to the plaintiff, the defendant was once involved in an extramarital affair with her pastor.

Adeleke stated that the wife of the pastor Oluronke was dating called to report Oluronke to him.

Adeleke added that Oluronke displayed how mean and unloving she was when she abandoned him after he took ill and was hospitalised for two years.

The plaintiff said that the defendant, thinking that he would die, went along to marry another man.

Adeleke told the court he was ready to move on with his life.

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He thus prayed the court to dissolve their marriage.

The plaintiff further sought custody of the only child produced by their union, stating that he would not allow another man to raise his child.

Oluronke was absent in court despite being served the court proceedings.

Adeleke giving his testimony, said, “I met my wife in 2006 and we got married in 2008.

“Our marriage is blessed with a male child.

“My marriage to my wife was filled with crisis and woes.

“I did all I could to make my wife comfortable and happy. I pampered her and met all her needs.

“I gave her the necessary attention and showered her with love on a daily basis.

“My wife rather than reciprocate made our relationship sour.

“She never showed me love nor paid attention to my needs.

“My wife betrayed the trust I had in her when she had an affair with her pastor.

“Her pastor’s wife called to inform me of my wife’s escapades with her husband.

“My wife displayed her true nature for all to see when she abandoned me after I took ill and was hospitalised for two years.

“She told my parents she was fed up with our marriage and walked out of it.

“My wife thinking I was going to die, walked out of our marriage and got married to another man.

“I lost interest in women and marriage after the way my wife treated me.

“My lord, I pray that my union with my wife be dissolved.

“I further plead for our child’s custody. I do not want him to be raised by another man.

“I have been consistent in sending him feeding allowance monthly through his mother and never failed in paying his school fees.”

The court president, Mrs S. M. Akintayo, adjourned the case.