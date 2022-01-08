What do you know about late Olubadan Adetunji?

It is no longer news that the 41st Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji, Aje Oguguluso I, who ascended the throne on 4th March, 2016 joined his ancestors on January 2 this year. Aunty Yemi asked some children if they knew who the monarch was. Their responses are interesting.

Oluwafirewamiri Bello, 9-yr-old, basic 5

I knew Olubadan, he was the king of Ibadan land. I got to know about him on a billboard at Mapo Hill and also through a jingle on 32 F.M. radio. What I heard about him last was that he was admitted in U.C.H, Ibadan and he later died.

Ododooluwa Okunlade, 7-yr-old, basic 4

I watch Broadcasting Corporation of Oyo State television news every day so I saw the former Olubadan of Ibadan for the first time during a PDP programme on the station; PDP was mentioned in the news and I also saw umbrella on which the name was written. I got to know his real name after he died. I knew him as the king of Ibadan land like Alaafin of Oyo. Last Sunday, I saw on the television people crying around the dead king and also saw a white horse with a cart carrying his body.

Morireoluwa Adesina, 8-yr-old, basic 4

l knew Olubadan of lbadan through my daddy and television. l know he was the king of lbadan among the respected kings and he was my late paternal grandfather’s close friend. He was very nice and humble l heard he is dead. My dad used to tell me stories of his growing up and his parents used to drop him and his siblings with the late Olubadan. My grandpa is from Ogbomoso but my dad told me that the late king’s shop was close to his parents’ own at Ogunpa Market. My grandmother is still using the shop till date.

Stephen David-Ojewale, 10-yr-old, JSS 1

The king of Ibadanland is Olubadan of Ibadan. I knew him and I heard that he is dead. Another thing I can say about the former Olubadan is that people are saying he was a good king. He became king about five years ago when he was elected as the Olubadan of Ibadan.