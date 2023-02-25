Nigeria is presently at a time when the common means of daily transactions are very scarce as a result of the Federal Government’s decision to have limited amount in circulation. The question is, have these children set their eyes on them? Read what they have to say.

Araoluwa Olalekan

I have seen all the new naira notes. My big daddy was the first to show me the N1,000 two weeks ago and I felt happy. I saw N500 with one of my teachers while my neighbour gave me and my siblings the N200 note. I have been hearing that they are not available for people to spend.

Daniel Adesanya

The first time I set my eyes on the three redesigned bank notes was with my parents at new Bodija but I have not spent it. It is not easy to come by the new bank notes. I was very excited to set my eyes on them.

Samuel David

I have spent the new naira notes within the time they were released. My mummy gave me N500 to go and buy something. It is a good thing in Nigeria as we are not on one spot but it is bad because of the level of stress and suffering people are exposed to at ATM points and in the banking halls.





Moranugba Adeniji

I felt happy when my mummy first showed me the new bank notes but I do not the colours. My mummy also gave me N200 note to spend in school.

Shedrach Ojo

The new naira note looks beautiful. My mummy got the 1,000 note from one of our neighbours because it is very scarce. That was where I first saw it.

