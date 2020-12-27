What a year!

IT crept in like any other year hiding its devilish details from many guessworkers who claim the power of clairvoyance.

By the time it brought its Corona content, even worship centres were shut down as deaths untold came in its trail.

One particular painful death that came close to me through it was the former governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Isiaka Ajimobi.

We were in the Ikere Ekiti home country of Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN) in March when he invited me to sit next to him and one of the issues he raised with me was the deadly virus and the view that the weather around us makes it less potent.

That was our last talk on this earth until COVID struck him and did not survive.

I also tried to unsuccessfully reconcile him with someone they had issue on that day. I even got Chief Olanipekun involved.

COVID killed so many politicians, celebrities and ordinary people in the outgoing year making deaths so cheap around the world.

In our country where public health is so parlous, we were just as vulnerable and deaths so cheap as we live carelessly.

I have been sharing my experience during a trip outside Nigeria when a gentleman got a ticket of over 300 dollars for wearing his mask on the chin.

On return to Nigeria, I went to a mall in Ikeja and as I fetched my mask to wear, it was the seciuty man that rushed to me pleading that people have stopped wearing mask.

Now the second wave is back vociferously.

We pray for the souls of the dead as we encourage the survivors to be careful with the protocols in 2021. See you in the new year alive.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

BORDERLESS: Between Poverty Alleviation And Wealth Creation

Last Thursday, the World Bank stated that the number of the poor in Nigeria would increase by between 15 and 20 million over the next two years as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The World Bank country director in Nigeria, Shubhan Chaudhuri, who said this during the presentation of a report, Nigeria Development

POLITICAL ANALYSIS: Nigeria, The Drifting Ship

What has gone wrong with Nigeria? One of Nigeria’s greatest contributions to the literary world, the late Professor Chinua Achebe, endeavoured to provide an insightful answer to the teaser. In his classic 333-page book aptly entitled: There was a country, he wrote: “Most members of my generation, who were born before

‘Nigeria In Dire Need Of Restructuring And Ideological Rebirth’

We are very much like in a war situation even though we often shy away from admitting it. We live in denial on many issues and, as far as food production is concerned and being unable to feed the population, five factors are responsible. First, the weather has not been as favourable as required…

[FULL STORY] Outrage Greets Abduction Of Katsina Schoolboys

There was outrage across the country on Saturday as reports of the kidnap of an unspecified number of students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State spread, bringing back memories of a similar incident in Chibok, Borno State in…

FLICKERS: For How Much Longer Can Nigeria Endure Buhari?

Two anecdotes, told by keynote speaker, Professor Adeolu Akande last week Wednesday, at a congregation of lawyers, drew the graph of the gripping state of the Nigerian union, in the most spellbinding manner. Two other narratives which strengthened his argument, came in the form of news stories which dominated the media during the same week. The first anecdote by Akande, Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission…

VOICE OF COURAGE: …ICC Light On Nigeria

THE festering evil in Nigeria has been going on as if it has the whole world under its feet and that no one would call it to question. Human life has become much worthless than those of cows under it and much consequences are at stake for toying with the life of those precious animals in this our country…

Yoruba: Put On Your Thinking Cap

I found the piece published here today a compelling read. Titled “The Chinese and Fulani Only Need Patience with Yoruba over South-west Nigeria”, it was authored by my “egbon”, Dr. Babafemi A. Badejo. Please enjoy it! “On December 6, 2020, Aderinwa was on my mind as I played golf at the Sadique Baba Abubakar…