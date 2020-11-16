We’ve serviced over 45 brands, 15 PR agencies in five years–P+ Measurement Services

The management of Nigeria’s Independent Public Relations (PR) measurement and evaluation agency, P+ Measurement Services, said the agency had been able to offer services to over 45 brands and 15 Public Relations agencies, in its five years of operation in the country, thereby surpassing clients’ expectations.

As the only AMEC Member in Nigeria, P+ has strong partnerships with the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Reel forge Media Monitoring; the biggest media monitoring agency in the East African region covering more than five countries.

Speaking on the business portfolio of the leading agency, with expertise in Media Monitoring, PR Measurement and Audit, CEO Media Performance and Advisory, its Chief Insights Officer, Philip Odiakose, stated that a strong belief of the agency is that every client media data has a story to tell, and it depends on how strategic you analyse the data to yield meaningful results.

He avowed that P+ services with state-of-the-art technology and highly skilled media analysts has greatly enhanced clients’ businesses to immeasurable heights, exceeding their expectations, thus making P+ unique in the industry it operates.

“Our Measurement and Evaluation report is in-depth, robust and flexible to accommodate valid metrics that brands desire to see reflected in their reports, audit is also based on the AMEC Standard in accordance with the Barcelona Principle 3.0. We deploy the P+MCA(media content analysis) methodology for media evaluation and analysis based on qualitative and quantitative metrics in analysing media exposure,” Odiakose affirmed.

On the agency’s portfolio, the Chief Operating Officer, Olufunke Mohammed, stated that due to the value the agency attached to the value of valid PR metrics to its clients’ media performance audit report, it had been able to provide media monitoring, measurement, evaluation and performance audit services for brands, agencies and government bodies that operate in various industries and organisations.

The Regional Executive Head, Marketing and Corporate Communication, Standard Bank Group, Nkiru Olumide-Ojo, described the agency as an amazing partner on managing upheavals in the media management value chain.

