GTBank ranks highest in 2020 Consumer Digital Banking Satisfaction Index —Agusto and Co

LEADING Research and Credit Rating Agency, Agusto& Co has launched the third edition of its consumer banking satisfaction index which dissects the level of customer satisfaction towards digital banking channels in Nigeria with Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank) ranking highest in user experience.

According to Agusto& Co, the objective of the Index is to create an independent appraisal of the ease of using digital banking platforms by the Nigerian populace following an increased competition by banks on digital platforms as well as the growing quest for higher electronic banking income by Nigerian banks. The consumer banking satisfaction index reveals customers’ preferences towards digital banking channels on some selected banks in Nigeria. The index which contains a survey and a scorecard is now available online on its website and showcases that the crux of customers’ complaints is customer service delivery.

As revealed by the report, Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank) emerges the best digital bank in Nigeria with a user experience score of 74.2. Zenith Bank was the highest-ranked bank in the 2019 edition, with a score of 74.2 but dropped to the 4th position this year (a score of 70.9) due to lower ratings in transaction success rates and troubleshooting & IT support.

GTBank’s top position was underpinned by comparably higher transaction success rates, is most crucial in the current COVID-19 era. The bank’s position was also upheld by the significant level of awareness of its digital banking services compared to the other banks in the survey sample.

Agusto& Co also observed that the COVID-19 pandemic has driven an increase in the use of digital channels and created an opportunity to grow transaction income across the various platforms. In addition to benefits to commercial banks, the pandemic has also provided digital banks with an avenue for growth. The survey also indicates that only 46 per cent of the survey respondents are aware of digital banks.

Senior Analyst, Financial Institutions Ratings at Agusto&Co, Mariam Dabiri said, “As a research and credit rating agency, we seek to provide banks with credible information on how best services can be improved for customers.

We believe findings from this index will provide good insights and suggestions to enhance the customer experience. Generally, we believe that there is a need for more dedicated investments in customer service and relationship management to support growing traffic across digital banking channels.”

The 2020 Consumer Digital Banking Satisfaction Survey targeted a focus group of respondents drawn from the formal and informal sectors of the economy. The coverage banks indicated in the survey are also top 10 commercial banks based on the value of total assets and contingents as of December 31, 2019.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

From 58,795 Samples, Nigeria Recorded 937 COVID-19 Cases Last Week

From the 58,795 samples tested last week, Nigeria recorded 937 new COVID-19 infections.N170 fuel price wicked

Tribune Online analysis also shows that the new confirmed cases are slightly higher than those recorded the previous week (October 25 – 31) where the country recorded 923 cases.N170 fuel price wicked

BREAKING: Joe Biden Elected 46th President Of United States

Democratic candidate, Joe Biden has been elected President of the United States of America.

According to CNN projection, Biden polled 273 electoral college votes while President Trump garnered 213 electoral college votes.N170 fuel price wicked

Kamala Harris Becomes America’s First Female Vice President

Kamala Harris made history on Saturday with her election as Joe Biden’s vice president, becoming the first woman, first Black American and first Asian American to win the second-highest US office.N170 fuel price wicked