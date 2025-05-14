We’ve over 3,400 homeless people in London borough of Hackney — Councillor

Cabinet Member for Homeless Prevention and former Speaker of the London Borough of Hackney, United Kingdom, Cllr Sade Shobanjo-Etti, has disclosed that the council has assessed and confirmed over 3,400 homeless people.

In an exclusive interview with Tribune Online on Tuesday regarding the state of homelessness in the council, the Nigerian-born politician noted that 8,500 homeless people are currently on the waiting list.

She explained that the housing crisis is real and extends beyond Hackney, affecting other areas across the country.

Meanwhile, the former Speaker outlined a series of intervention programmes initiated by the council for those affected, emphasising advice and pathways for support.

In her explanation, assessments have to be conducted for both those who are already homeless and those at risk of becoming homeless.

“We have over 3,400 people in our temporary housing. They are individuals whom we have assessed and have a right to find accommodation for.

“The housing crisis is real. It affects all boroughs in London, not just the London Borough of Hackney. There is an acute housing crisis across the United Kingdom.

“In the London Borough of Hackney, we have 8,500 homeless people on our waiting list—these are individuals looking for social housing.

“Among the 3,400 homeless people, there are families outside this borough. For those who are rough sleeping, we have around 30 individuals. There is also hidden homelessness.

“We have many intervention measures for someone who is homeless. From the council’s perspective, there is a great deal of advice and pathways available.

“Assessments must be conducted for anyone walking through our doors. If you are homeless, we know how to support you. If you are at risk of becoming homeless, we know how to support you,” she said.

