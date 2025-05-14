Lagos LG boss presents N250,000 to 10 CDAs for grassroots development

The Executive Chairman, Ayobo-Ipaja Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Hon. Ladi Oluwaloni, on Wednesday presented a financial support package of ₦250,000 each to 10 Community Development Associations (CDAs) within the LCDA, in a bold demonstration of his administration’s commitment to grassroots development.

The cheques were presented during the monthly meeting of the Community Development Committee (CDC), held at the council secretariat amid applause and commendation from community leaders and stakeholders.

The council boss, Oluwaloni, in his address at the gathering, described the intervention as part of a broader strategy to strengthen the capacity of CDAs to deliver on community-based initiatives and ensure tangible improvements in the quality of life for residents.

He posited that the gesture was not just about the funds being presented at the occasion, but a reaffirmation of his administration’s belief that sustainable development must be rooted in the active participation of the local communities in the council area, urging all CDA leaders present to use the funds judiciously and channel them into impactful projects that would directly benefit the people.

“This gesture is not just about the funds being presented today. It is a reaffirmation of our belief that sustainable development must be rooted in the active participation of our local communities.

“I am urging all CDA leaders here today to use these funds judiciously and channel them into impactful projects that directly benefit your people,” he said.

Speaking further, Oluwaloni emphasised the importance of unity and collective responsibility in advancing the LCDA’s development agenda, urging people in authority in the council to join hands, put politics aside, and work together to transform the communities, just as he assured that his administration remained committed to partnering with community leaders to deliver the dividends of democracy directly to the doorsteps of people in the area.

Besides, he promised that similar empowerment programmes would continue in phases to ensure no community was left behind.

“To whom much is given, much is expected. The people of Ayobo-Ipaja have entrusted us with their mandate, and we must not let them down. Let us join hands, put politics aside, and work together to transform our communities.

“This administration remains committed to partnering with community leaders to deliver the dividends of democracy directly to the doorsteps of our people,” the council said.

Speaking on behalf of the community leaders and representatives of the benefiting CDAs, Elder Joseph Olokede, who is also the chairman of the CDC, commended Hon. Oluwaloni for his visionary leadership and unprecedented grassroots outreach within his first few weeks in office, describing the initiative as a “lifeline” for several stalled community projects.

“We have never seen this level of responsiveness and support so early into an administration. This is truly commendable,” he said.

