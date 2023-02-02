TERTIARY institution students in the country have said that they are yet to endorse any presidential candidate for the forthcoming general elections.

The students under their umbrella body, National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), said they are still profiling the dossiers of each of the presidential candidates and their parties from which they will eventually pick the best among them to be voted for during the February 25 presidential election.

The national public relations officer of NANS who is a student of the University of Lagos(UNILAG), Mr Tope Giwa, gave this revelation in an interview with Nigerian Tribune on Monday.

He said NANS had never at any point endorsed any presidential candidate, but had set up a special committee to assess the credentials of all the candidates across parties without leaving any of them out of the exercise.

“The committee has gone far with the task and will submit its report and recommendation to the NANS president in a couple of days.

“We plan to unveil to the public whoever is our choice among the contenders about a week before the election. And we shall massively mobilise every Nigerian student, to vote for that candidate.

“This year’s election will not be like the others. We will ensure that we all vote and our votes count.

“We will mobilise ourselves for the candidate with the genuine interest of students, education, youths and health at heart as well as who is also interested in the general wellbeing of Nigerians and the economy,” he explained.

Giwa, who said that “it is not likely that the schools are shut because of the elections,” noted that NANS would ensure students who registered with INEC for their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) in school go to their polling units to cast their votes, while those who registered at home would travel home to cast their votes and to all stand by their votes.