We’ve made substantial investments in people, technology to reduce misinformation ― Meta

Meta has stated that it made substantial investments in people and technology to reduce misinformation ahead of the 2023 elections.

Meta’s Head of Public Policy for Anglophone West Africa, Adaora Ikenze, who spoke to newsmen on Wednesday in Lagos, added that such investment would remove harmful content on its platforms, fight voter interference and promote civic engagement during the elections.

Adaora acknowledged having an important responsibility in helping to keep people safe during the elections.

She noted that this was made possible using lessons from the past including input from experts and policymakers across the national spectrum.

Ikenze, therefore, assured working closely with election authorities and local partners in Nigeria to ensure they are preparing for the specific challenges in Nigeria and taking appropriate steps to stay ahead of emerging threats

“We have made substantial investments in people and technology to reduce misinformation.

“It will also remove harmful content on our platforms, fight voter interference and promote civic engagement during the elections.

“We know we have an important responsibility when it comes to helping keep people safe during the elections.

“This was made possible using lessons from the past including input from experts and policymakers across the national spectrum,

“We continue to work closely with election authorities and local partners in Nigeria to ensure we’re preparing for the specific challenges in Nigeria and taking appropriate steps to stay ahead of emerging threats.”

