The Nigerian Navy has said assets acquired by the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) under the Integrated National Security and Waterways Protection Infrastructure, otherwise known as the Deep Blue project have been deployed across the SoutWest, Central and Eastern zonal operations to enhance patrol of the Nigerian maritime domain.

Acting Fleet Commander, Western Naval Command and Commander, Deep Blue Project, Commodore Victor Choji, made the declaration during a working visit by the Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) Western Naval Command, Rear Admiral Mohammed Abdullahi, to the management of NIMASA.

He added that the Nigerian Navy, under the leadership of the Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, is fully committed to the success of the Deep Blue Project.

According to him, “The assets have already been well deployed. As we speak, five armoured vehicles are deployed in Port Harcourt and three in Bonny.”

Speaking further, he said the project team deployed 10 more vehicles there, in addition to a drone unit in Bonny and some personnel.

He also hinted that during the last general election in the country, the mere presence of deep blue assets in those locations provided the needed security.

Choji also said in the Central zone command, the Navy has deployed three units of special mission elements in Brass and two of the interceptor boats with the special intervention force elements in central command.

“In Lagos, just last week, we got a directive that there is a requirement and we are about to deploy two interceptor boats to support the operations ongoing in Lagos Inland waters. I can state categorically that we have the full backing of the Nigerian Navy for the success of the Deep Blue Project”.

On his part, the Director-General of NIMASA, Dr Bashir Jamoh, noted that the assets acquired by the agency under the Deep Blue Project are all managed by a project team headed by a commodore of the Nigerian Navy.

He restated the agency’s commitment to a robust relationship with the Nigerian Navy towards the economic development of the country.

“I believe that the agency and the Nigerian Navy have a lot in common to ensure safety and security in the nation’s waters. While the Nigerian Navy takes care of the kinetic operations, NIMASA concentrates on non-kinetic operations and the two will have to go hand in hand if we must succeed.





“If you look at the Armed Forces Act, the Nigerian Navy has a role to play in ensuring the implementation and enforcement of the NIMASA and Customs and Excise Act,” he said.

Jamoh expressed the desire of NIMASA to earn full value for funds invested and still investing in the operations of the Deep Blue Project.

He also noted that the agency is in constant liaison with the National Assembly to ensure an update of the nation’s maritime laws with particular reference to the Merchant Shipping Act, to guarantee adequate punitive measures are in the law to deter criminalities on Nigerian waters.

While commending the Nigerian Navy for their efforts in tracking erring vessels which switched off their Automatic Identification System (AIS) in Nigerian waters, Dr Jamoh called for improved synergy amongst all organs of government in the maritime sector.

Particularly, the Nigerian Navy and the marine arm of the Nigerian Police, to quickly tackle head on; pockets of recent criminalities in the Lagos anchorage and inland waters.

