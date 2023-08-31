The Seaport Terminal Operators Association of Nigeria (STOAN) has promised to fully support the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola, to harness the potentials of the maritime sector.

Chairman of STOAN, Vicky Haastrup, who said this in a statement issued by the association recently, also congratulated the former Osun State governor on his appointment and swearing-in as Nigeria’s pioneer minister of marine and blue economy.

She said Oyetola’s pedigreesin the private sector and in public service stand him in good stead to lead the efforts of harnessing Nigeria’s blue economy.

“We are particularly happy with the appointment of Mr Adegboyega Oyetola as the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy.

“Given his rich pedigree in governance and public service, hard work and unflinching commitment to excellence, we are confident that he will reposition the Nigerian maritime industry for optimum performance,”Haastrup said.

The STOAN chairman said the maritime industry has the potential of earning more than a trillion dollars annually for the country, as well as support the Federal Government’s economic diversification agenda and create thousands of jobs for Nigerians.

“Marine activities include navigation, nautical, naval and maritime services while blue economy refers to all the economic activities related to oceans, seas and other bodies of water.

“The new Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy has come on stream to take charge of the overall contribution of the seas, oceans and inland waterways to the Nigerian economy; regulating the environmental and ecological sustainability of the oceans and harnessing Nigeria’s ocean resources for economic growth, improved livelihoods and job creation while preserving the health of the oceans’ ecosystem.

“The major components of Marine and Blue Economy include shipping/maritime transport, port operation, coastal tourism, fishing and aquaculture, renewable energy, water desalination, undersea cabling, seabed extractive industries, deep sea mining, marine genetic resources and biotechnology.

“So the new Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy has a very broad spectrum and the opportunities are huge.

“We thank President Bola Tinubu for acceding to the requests of maritime operators who have made the case for a ministry fully dedicated to the sector.





“The appointment of Mr Adegboyega Oyetola also gives us confidence that the president wants accelerated development of the sector,” Haastrup said.

