Weststar Associates appoints Ojulari as Managing Director, Mercedes-Benz Nigeria

The Board of Directors of Weststar Associates Limited has announced the appointment of Mrs Mary Ojulari as the new Managing Director for Mercedes-Benz Nigeria.

According to the company, her appointment takes immediate effect.

Ojulari replaces Mirko Plath, who held the position of Managing Director from the inception of the company until September 15.

Until her elevation to the new role, she was the Deputy Managing Director/Chief Financial Officer of the company where she played a key part in the growth of the company.

According to a statement from the company, the appointment is part of the bold move to reposition and consolidate on the strategic business growth trajectory of the company.

In her new role, Ojulari is expected to bring to bear her 24 years cognate work experience, which cut across diverse sectors including audit, automotive, hospitality, media, and service sector.

She obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting and Finance from London South Bank University and became a fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants in 2008.

She started her working career at KPMG, United Kingdom, before moving to Bass Group Plc as a management accountant in 2003 and, thereafter, Whitbread Plc, United Kingdom as a management accountant.

In 2006, she joined the British Broadcasting Company (BBC) as an analyst and rose through the ranks to become the Business & Corporate Planning Manager in the same organization in 2009.

Upon her return to Nigeria in 2012, she joined CNBC & Forbes Africa as Chief Financial Officer, West Africa and later got promoted as the Finance Director where she was responsible for the organization’s administration and Human Resources Division for the West African region for five years.

Till date, she is a member of the Board of Directors of CNBC and Forbes Africa and an advisory board of the Nigeria Jubilee Fellows Program, a programme initiated by Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo and the United Nations Development Program UNDP which seeks to tackle youth unemployment in Nigeria (2021 – date).

Weststar is the sole authorized General Distributor for Mercedes-Benz passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Nigeria. Weststar coordinates Daimler AG‘s business activities in Nigeria that includes of sales, after-sales services, dealer support, fleet management support, warranties, marketing, corporate communication, and training.

