Delta PDP guber: Supreme Court fixes October 21 for judgement

The Supreme Court of Nigeria has fixed October 21, 2021, for judgement in the appeal filed by the Delta State Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) candidate for the 2023 governorship election, Olorogun David Edevbie.

Tribune Online reported that the Federal High Court, Abuja, had delivered judgement in favour of Edevbie, but it was upturned by the Federal Court of Appeal in favour of Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, prompting Edevbie to proceed to the apex court to seek re-affirmation of his candidacy.

Edevbie, in a 23-ground appeal filed by his lawyer, Mr Eko Ejembi Eko (SAN), faulted the entire decision of the three-man panel of the Court of Appeal, led by Justice Peter Ige.

He is, therefore, asking the Supreme Court to restore his candidacy in the governorship election slated for February 2023.

The apex court, after hearing the two parties at the sitting on October 12, has fixed the judgement day for Friday, October 21.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

I’ll Hand Over A Nigeria Free Of Insecurity, Buhari Assures

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday reassured Nigerians that he would hand over a Nigeria free of insecurity to the next set of leaders in 2023, assuring that his administration would root out all forms of banditry…

How Nigerian Doctors, Other Foreigners Are ‘Exploited’ In UK —BBC Investigation

NIGERIAN doctors recruited to practice in the United Kingdom (UK) are being professionally exploited, a report put together by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) has claimed…

Bishop Sacks Five Catholic Priests Over Alleged Insubordination

The Catholic Bishop of Nnewi Diocese in Anambra State, Right Reverend Jonas Benson Okoye, has relieved five priests in the diocese of their duties over alleged insubordination…

King Charles Lll Coronation To Take Place May 6

Buckingham Palace has announced that the coronation of His Majesty King Charles lll and the Queen Consort, Camilla Parker will take place on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Westminster Abbey, London…





Over 1.411m Nigerians Affected By Flood In 31 States, FCT, 500 Killed ― FG

No fewer than 1.411 million have so far been affected by the ravaging flood in31 States of the Federation and Federal Capital Territory (FCT), out of which 500 were reportedly died, according to the Nigerian government…

EDITORIAL: The Release Of 23 Hostages

AFTER languishing in captivity for over six months, the 23 hostages about whom many Nigerians had nursed apprehension were released last week amid palpable relief and joy among their long-suffering family members and Nigerians in general…