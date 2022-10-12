Delta PDP guber: Supreme Court fixes October 21 for judgement

By Ebenezer Adurokiya - Warri
The Supreme Court of Nigeria has fixed October 21, 2021, for judgement in the appeal filed by the Delta State Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) candidate for the 2023 governorship election, Olorogun David Edevbie.

Tribune Online reported that the Federal High Court, Abuja, had delivered judgement in favour of Edevbie, but it was upturned by the Federal Court of Appeal in favour of Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, prompting Edevbie to proceed to the apex court to seek re-affirmation of his candidacy.

Edevbie, in a 23-ground appeal filed by his lawyer, Mr Eko Ejembi Eko (SAN), faulted the entire decision of the three-man panel of the Court of Appeal, led by Justice Peter Ige.

He is, therefore, asking the Supreme Court to restore his candidacy in the governorship election slated for February 2023.

The apex court, after hearing the two parties at the sitting on October 12, has fixed the judgement day for Friday, October 21.

