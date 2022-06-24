We’re praying for you: Peter Obi reacts to Ike Ekweremadu’s alleged organ harvesting saga

The presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general election, Mr. Peter Obi has reacted to the ongoing saga involving a former deputy Senate President, Dr. Ike Ekweremadu, saying that he and his family are praying for the Ekweremadu family during this trying period.

Senator Ekweremadu, and his wife Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu were arrested and detained by London Metropolitan police over an alleged organ harvesting of a 15-year-old boy from Nigeria.

Reacting to the news, Peter Obi on Friday morning took to his Twitter account to show his support for the lawmaker and his family.

“My family and I are with the Ekweremadu’s over their travail. We join all men of goodwill in praying for the healing of their daughter and commit them into God’s hand for justice to be done.” he tweeted.

