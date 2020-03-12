We’re focused on producing students with great character ― Augustine varsity’s VC

The vice-chancellor, Augustine University Ilara-Epe, Lagos State (AUI), Professor Steve Afolami, has reiterated the commitment of the institution’s management towards inculcating good character and attitude in the students of the institution while they pursue various certificates.

He disclosed this during the fifth matriculation ceremony, where he welcomed 65 students into the two faculties of the university, at the institution’s convocation hall on Thursday.

According to him, one of the missions of the institution is to teach good characters and attitude, adding that good characters will indicate the background and institution attended by a student.

“Your parents may have considered it right to bring you as an undergraduate but I tell you that goldfish has no place to hide. From your behaviour and attitude people will start to ask you where you were trained,” he said.

He noted that in achieving good character, the institution assessed the students right from the Interview conducted with applicants of the university.

He further stressed that the university will ensure the sustenance of her vision and mission, with innovations, entrepreneurial inclusiveness in available discipline and quality education delivery

He, however, prayed and congratulated the matriculating students of the institution.

“I congratulate the matriculating students for the privilege given to you to study here as a student. Having been found worthy in character and learning, I pray your ears will open to accept wise counsel,” he said.

Speaking the immediate past Dean of Faculty of Science of the institution, Professor Michael Soladoye, speaking on the topic “Matriculation for an enduring success” explained that the topic is aimed at inspiring the matriculating students for success.

Professor Soladoye, who was also the guest lecturer at the event, advised the matriculating students to set goals and create a personal plan for success with a clear pathway to their academic destination.

He added that the university would not condole indecency and gross misconduct by students of the institution.

He, however, charged students on effective time management, adding that the students should desist from social activities that could distract them from their studies.

Professor Soladoye also warned the students against examination malpractice, consumption of alcohol, smoking and Illegal use of the drug.

He, however, expressed gratitude to the residents of Ilara-Epe community towards the support given to the institution.