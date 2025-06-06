We’re committed to providing quality healthcare services —Gusau FMC Director

Attahiru Ahmed | Gusau

The management of Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Gusau, Zamfara State, has assured the general public of their commitment to provide quality healthcare services to the people in the state and beyond.

This was disclosed by the Medical Director FMC, Gusau, Dr Bello Mohammed Kotorkoshi through the Public Relations Officer, Naziru A Tukur in an interview with the Nigerian Tribune.

He explained that under the leadership of the current Medical Director, the hospital has witnessed significant expansions, including the construction of a community medicine complex, physiotherapy department, psychiatric ward, pediatric surgical ward, 100-bed maternity complex and an ultramodern 300-capacity auditorium, among others.

“The hospital has ensured the provision of working equipment and upgraded services, such as transitioning from manual to electronic medical records, implementing an online payment system and installing gas pipelines to necessary wards.

“It is disappointing that despite these efforts, some individuals still choose to spread misinformation and negativity. We urge the public to disregard the baseless accusations and instead focus on verifiable facts about the hospital’s progress under the leadership of the current Medical Director,” he said

Tukur further disclosed that the recent accusations by someone on his Facebook account about the Amenity Ward at the hospital were baseless and misleading, saying it is unfortunate that the writer chose to air his grievances publicly without following due process.

“The truth will set the centre free and will set the record straight. Against any claims, functioning fans are installed in all Amenity Ward rooms, ensuring patients’ comfort and care. It is clear that the hospital is putting its best foot forward to provide quality healthcare services,” the PRO stated.

He maintained that despite malicious vandalisation of pipe-borne water system recently by some miscreants from the neighbouring community and despite the general low level of water in the core northwestern states, yet, “our hospital remains committed to providing running water 24/7.

“Moreover, the renovation of the Amenity Ward in question is in the offing, with contractors already mobilising gravels and sand to the site, while photographs of the materials on site and the current condition of the rooms in the Amenity Ward are available for all to see,” he added.

He further explained that people should know that the appointment of Medical Directors is a prerogative of the President of the country, exercised at the President’s discretion without bias towards any particular tribe or region.

“Merit, expertise and leadership acumen are the guiding principles in such appointments. Our Medical Director embodies these qualities, which exemplify his exceptional leadership,” he said.

