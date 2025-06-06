Nigeria’s Lagos will become largest city in the world — Bill Gates

Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist, Bill Gates has projected a dramatic rise in Lagos’ global status, saying the Nigerian city will become the world’s largest — and serve as a symbol of Africa’s potential in the 21st century.

Speaking at the Gates Foundation’s Goalkeepers event in Lagos, Gates described Africa as the “most interesting” continent this century, largely because of its youthful population.

He said, “The amazing thing about Africa — and I show people this slide all the time — is that it is a very young continent.

“The portion of children born in Africa is going to be over half during this century.”

He pointed specifically to Lagos, predicting its explosive growth will make it the world’s biggest city.

“The city (Lagos) we are in today will, by far, become the largest city in the world. That’ll be interesting and keep things vibrant,” he stated.

Gates stressed that Africa’s future rests on decisions made now — particularly in health and education.

He said, “Africa has this incredible offset of its youth, and that will make it the most interesting continent throughout this century.

“How much that youth can drive progress will depend on the investment decisions we make in the next 20 years. If we prioritise that, there’s an unbelievable future here.”

On healthcare, Gates pointed to the growing role of local wealth, philanthropy, international support, and innovation.

“We have some incredible tools coming along, even for things like sickle cell disease, which we need to get rid of. It’s a dramatic burden,” Gates said.

He praised Nigeria’s recent efforts to reduce child mortality and expressed hope that global child deaths — currently at five million annually — could be cut in half.

“These next 20 years, the countries in Africa will reach a stage of real economic momentum.

“Helping them accelerate that, understanding unique challenges, simplifying delivery, and lowering costs, will make a world of difference,” he added.

Reflecting on the past, Gates added, “The last 25 years went way better than I expected. Childhood death rates, for example — we have a lot to be proud of, but even more to work on.”

