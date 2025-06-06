Arewa

Arewa group kicks against call for emergency rule in Benue

Muhammad Sabiu
A group under the aegis of Pathfinders Arewa Project has kicked against the call by the Charismatic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) for an emergency rule in Benue State.

The group noted that the recent press statement by Bishop Leonard Kawas on behalf of the CBCN, contained troubling rhetoric and politicised narratives that must be corrected. 

A statement issued by Abdulhamid Abdullahi Jakadan, Chairman of the Arewa Group noted that the challenges in Benue, are rooted in long-standing competition over land, environmental degradation, and weak state mechanisms for conflict resolution. 

“Thus portraying the crisis strictly through a religious or ethnic lens risks further inflaming tensions and inciting division in a pluralistic society.

The statement said, “The claim that there is an ongoing campaign of ‘Islamisation’ in Nigeria is not only unfounded but also dangerous. Nigeria is a secular state, constitutionally protected to ensure religious freedom for all.

“Such assertions, made in a foreign legislature, undermine national unity and could mislead international partners about the realities on the ground. 

“They also overlook the fact that victims of violence include both Christians and Muslims, with communities across the country — from Zamfara, Katsina, Borno and Plateau states, among others — suffering similar tragedies.

“Therefore, calling on President Bola Tinubu to declare a state of emergency in Benue State, as suggested by the CBCN,  is condemnable. The current situation in Benue, as grave as it is, does not call for imposition of state of emergency.

“If state of emergency is the solution, why was it not imposed on Zamfara or Katsina or Borno States, where hundreds of people had either been killed or abducted by criminal elements?

“If state of emergency was not imposed on these states, why is the CBCN advocating for it in Benue State?

“The position of the CBCN smacks of partisan politics. It seems they are being sponsored by those opposed to Governor Hycinth Alia, to undermine his efforts at addressing the crisis.”

Benue govt denies relocation of COAS to Benue

