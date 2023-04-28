Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has penned a heartfelt tribute to his first son, Kambilichukwu, who passed away recently.

Recall that he cleared all posts on his verified Instagram page after this sad event.

However, on Thursday evening, he took to his Instagram page to post an emotional tribute of the deceased.

He wrote, ”On that Wednesday morning, you came into my room, dressed up for school.

You told me your school will be having inter house sports on Friday and I promised you I’ll be there.

You were so excited.

You told me you won a gold medal in swimming.

I congratulated you.

We joked about your height, then you left for school in your ever cheerful manner.

And you never came back home again.

I can’t question God.

My dear son, just 16 years with us here on earth, but you made your mark.

Great Son.

Calm, cute, brilliant, always cheerful, outstanding footballer, gentle and loving soul.

You’re an angel.

We miss you.

We love you, Kambi.

Daddy loves you.

But God loves you more.

Rest well, Son.

Till we meet again.

Rest in Heaven with God.

My dear son, Kambi Yul-Edochie.

Kambi yoooooo!

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”