Factional leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Simon Ekpa, has petitioned the European Union, the United Nations, the United States of America, and the International Criminal Court on the expiration of 1914 Nigeria’s amalgamation.

Recall in 1914, Southern Nigeria was joined with Northern Nigeria Protectorate to form the single colony of Nigeria.

However, in a 7-paged petition made available to newsmen on Friday, the self-styled Prime Minister of Biafra Republic Government in Exile, BRGIE, detailed reasons Nigeria has to be renegotiated.

He, therefore, called on the international communities to allow the Southeast region to exit Nigeria peacefully since “the union had expired”.

“We wish to inform you that the Fedrick Lugard amalgamation of the Southern and Northern protectorates into one Nigeria, which took place in 1914 to last 100 years, has expired.

“The Amalgamation agreement having expired, we, the indigenous people of Biafra (Biafra Republic Government In-Exile), wish to peacefully and bloodlessly exit from Nigeria to restore our independent sovereign state of Biafra because of the gross injustice, human rights abuses, tribal supremacy, fanaticism, ethnocentrism and class bigotry, that have bedevilled Nigeria.

“The indigenous people of Biafra are determined to exit Nigeria”, the petition partly reads.

