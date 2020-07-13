We’ll rid Oyo State of ‘One Million Boys,’ other nuisances ― Operation Burst DG

Director-General of the combined team of security operatives in Oyo State called Operation Burst, Colonel Oladipo Ajibola (rtd), has said officers of the security unit are all out to rid the state of One Million Boys and all other groups constituting a nuisance in the state.

Oladipo stated this on Monday, adding that the killing of the leader of Ibadan notorious gang called One Million Boys, Abiola Ebila, on Sunday was done in line with the resolve of the Governor Seyi Makinde’s administration to stamp out all forms of crimes and criminalities in the state.

Giving an account of Sunday’s incident, Oladipo explained that not only was Ebila killed while trying to escape through the river line of the Kudeti River, but there were evidences that some other members of the One Million Boys gang escaped with gunshot wounds.

He said a sporadic shootout with the One Million Boys gang occurred when men of Operation Burst moved in to rescue the victim who was kidnapped by the gang and kept in an abandoned building in the area.

Though he said that some members of the gang were able to go away with the corpse of their leader, Oladipo declared that the operation was successful going by the killing of Ebila, the injuring of some gang members and the fact that the kidnapped victim was rescued.

Oladipo urged residents of the state not to fret on living in a peaceful environment, assuring that Operation Burst will continue to be in the vanguard in security and ensuring the safety of lives and properties in the state.

“We got credible information. So, in the course of moving to the Kudeti area, where the distress call came from, the informant further informed us that there was a kidnap victim in an abandoned building in the area.

“The informant told us that three of Abiola Ebila’s boys kidnapped a victim, so we moved in.

“We are aware of the fact that One Million Boys and other groups have constituted themselves as a nuisance.

“On sighting us, One Million boys started with sporadic fire and in the course of exchanging fire many of them sustained injuries. We then gunned down Abiola Ebila and then moved into the abandoned building where we found the victim, Olufemi Awogboro and we rescued him.

“During the operation, other members fled, collected the corpse and took him away but there was trail of blood hence the operation was successful.

“This was done in line with the mandate of His Excellency, Engineer Seyi Makinde that we must rid Oyo State of crimes and criminalities and that security of lives and properties is important.

“The security of lives in Oyo State is guaranteed. Oyo State will continue to be a very safe place for all citizens. The people should continue to go about their lawful businesses.

“Oyo State will continue to enjoy a peaceful atmosphere and we will continue to be the vanguard in security, safety of lives and properties in Oyo state,” Oladipo said.

Meanwhile, the Oyo State police command has said Ebila was not killed by its officers.

State Commissioner of Police, Nwachukwu Enwonwu said the clarification was against the backdrop of reports that the police murdered Ebila.

Prior to Sunday’s killing of Ebila by men of Operation Burst, Enwonwu said the One Million Boys gang leader had evaded arrest by the Oyo State police command on three occasions.

He said the late Ebila had since April 11 been on the wanted list of the Oyo State Police Command over the killing of the leader of a rival cult group, Moshood Oladokun, popularly called Ekugbemi.

Enwonwu said, “The Commissioner of Police wishes to put the record straight that the ‘One Million Boys’ gang leader, Biola a.k.a Ebila was not killed by the Oyo State Police Command personnel.

“He had been on the wanted list of the Oyo State Police Command over the death of one Moshood Oladokun aka Ekugbemi, the leader of a rival cult group in Ibadan who was murdered on 11th April 2020 at Sokelu village Olunde Area, Ibadan.

“The members of the rival armed groups had been unleashing mayhem on innocent members of the public in parts of Ibadan metropolis for several years, attacked, robbed and also inflicted severe bodily injuries on some innocent members of the public.

“Ebila had invaded Oyo State Police Command’s arrests for three consecutive times before he met his alleged waterloo on Sunday 12th July 2020.

“The Commissioner of Police, however, wishes to assure the law-abiding members of the public that Oyo State Police Command is on top of the situation and again warns all contending interest to desist from any action or cause of action or be ready to face the consequences of their actions or inactions and the full wrath of the law.

“The CP, therefore, urges all the good people of Oyo State to continue to go about their lawful businesses without any fear of molestation or threat from any individual or groups as adequate security measures have been emplaced to respond promptly to any security threats from any quarters.”