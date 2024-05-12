The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has declared that It will not submit to blackmailers who are bent on trashing the image of the agency.

NCAA said sequel to the recent false, vexatious, and defamatory publication by a news platform (not Nigerian Tribune), the Agency has received a shocking barrage of blackmail proposals and letters from various sponsored groups masquerading as Perception Managers and Influence Groups.

The Authority and its Director-General, Capt. Chris Najomo, by this statement, made it clear that it will not bow to blackmail or threats of any nature.

“We are not unaware of the elements behind these spurious attempts designed to aid the bid of certain power-seekers and we will respond robustly to any further attempts to cause chaos in our agency”.

According to a statement by Michael Achimugu, the NCAA acknowledges the genuine Civil Society Organisations who have written to seek clarification about the issues raised.

“We will continue to be transparent about their concerns and we stand by our response via the press conference held on 29/04/2024 that no purchase of vehicles has been made and so, no procurement rules have been abused.

“Any organisation, publication, or individual with a purchase receipt or evidence of same stands challenged to publish it.

“Sequel to the notice of legal action that has been served on the publisher of Daily Nigerian and his reporter, the Authority will not hesitate to take legal action against blackmailers whose demands for money to “defend” a victim of defamation or have them face “negative public embarrassment” is not only sad but intolerable”.

The statement explained that the NCAA remains committed to ensuring that safety and economic regulations are strictly adhered to.

“We have serious work to do and we must acknowledge and appreciate the commitment of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Honourable Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo SAN, to improving the aviation sector as the centrepiece of Nigeria’s economic growth. The NCAA is grateful for the support of its staffers and unions who recently expressed a vote of confidence in the Capt. Najomo-led management.

“For the avoidance of any doubt, neither the agency nor Capt. Chris Najomo will be distracted by falsehood and blackmail” the statement noted.