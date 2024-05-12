The Edo State Police Command has arrested an Edo-based father for sexualizing and using his four-year-old daughter to create adult content on social media.

This was confirmed in a statement signed by Chidi Nwabuzor, the Edo State Police Command Public Relations Officer, on Sunday.

The arrest follows public outrage after disturbing images and videos of the minor, where she was dressed conspicuously naked, went viral on social media.

The suspected father created an Instagram account ‘@officialsarah_ig’ for the child, where he posted inappropriate pictures and videos of his daughter.

Edo State Commissioner of Police, Funsho Adegboye, in the statement assured that justice will be served, urging Nigerians to remain calm.

The statement reads, “The Edo State Police Command is aware of the trending video of a child of about 4 years old conspicuously naked and used as an adult content in an undisclosed hotel in Auchi, Edo State.

“The Commissioner of Police Edo State Command, CP Funsho Adegboye, mni immediately drafted a tactical team to go all out and arrest the suspect and his cohort. Within 12 hours, the father of the girl was arrested, investigation has commenced further revelation will be made known to the public. The CP therefore appeals to the good citizens of Nigeria to remain calm so that justice will be served.”

However, a check by Tribune Online revealed that the account, on which the indecent images and videos of the minor were posted, has been taken down by Instagram.