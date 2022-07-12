We’ll mobilise over 100,000 votes for Abiodun’s second term victory – Ogun APC chieftains

Some chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) under the auspices of the Dapo Abiodun Continuity Agenda (DACA) have vowed to mobilise at least 5,000 votes in each of the 20 local governments in the state to ensure Governor Dapo Abiodun wins a second term in office.

The leaders of the support group made this vow at an Eid-el-Kabir get-together party hosted by a party chieftain, Mr Armstrong Akintunde, in Iperu-Remo, Ogun State.

Speaking on why Abiodun deserves another term, one of the leaders of the group from the Ijebu-Ode local government, Tunde Olowu said Abiodun’s good works speak for him to deserve a second term.

Olowu said, “Given the stiff opposition of immediate past governor of the state, Senator Ibikunle Amosun to the emergence of Prince Dapo Abiodun as his successor, many of us in Ogun East had thought that there is nothing for us if Prince Abiodun eventually becomes the governor.

We had thought Governor Abiodun won’t touch those uncompleted road projects of former Governor Amosun.

“Surprisingly, Governor Abiodun has not abandoned us, he has rather completed those projects left by Amosun and added more. Governor Abiodun has shown so much of an Omoluwabi and is very humane with governance, Ogun truly deserves to have his type for the maximum period as guaranteed by the constitution.

“To this end, we have equally resolved to mobilise at least 5000 votes for the governor’s second term ambition.”

Speaking in the same vein, another leader of the political group from Ifo Constituency 1, Mrs Dorcas Mabayoje stated that it would be an unpardonable error if every lover of progress in the state would fail to lend total support to the second term bid of Abiodun.

“There is no gainsaying the fact that Abiodun had been a godly leader and someone who really has listening ears and care for the people.

“All these are reflected in what the governor had been doing in the area of road construction, housing, agriculture, education, health as well as women empowerment. The popular opinion out there is that one good term that deserves another. Governor Abiodun has done so well with his building together our future agenda and we have equally decided to mobilise en masse for his second term in 2023.”

Similarly, the newly appointed coordinator for DACA in Ijebu East, North and Ogun Waterside, Prince Adeyemi Adelaja, said the task of returning Abiodun for a second term should be the project for everyone in the state.

Adeyemi said: “Given the scorecard of Governor Abiodun in all the critical sectors especially in the area of infrastructure, the governor deserves a pat on the back and all hands must be on deck to work for his second term.

“Despite the dwindling resources, the governor has reconstructed Sagamu-Siun-Abeokuta road, he has constructed Ijebu Ode-Epe ten-lane, Ilisan-Ago Iwoye road is receiving due attention, by December, the much talked about Agro-Cargo Airport will be commissioned by the President Muhammadu Buhari, this is a government that has equally increased youth participation in governance, the list is endless.

“It is based on all the aforementioned that 90% of residents of Ogun State have said that the second term ambition of Gov Dapo Abiodun is a worthwhile venture.”





Making his remarks at the event, the convener of the group, Mr Armstrong Akintunde lauded the leaders and members of the group for their commitment and dedication to ensuring a landslide victory for Abiodun in the year election.

Armstrong disclosed that aside from being from the same town as Abiodun, he was actually moved to set up the group as a way to further encourage the governor to be more dedicated to leaving the state far better than he met it.

Armstrong said: “We all know that governance is very strenuous and even a thankless job. Luckily for us, we have a governor who has the love of the people at heart, he wants the best for his people, he can feel the pain of his people and from day one in office has been working to make life more bearable for all.

“What else can we do with our little resources and time than to support him and encourage him to do more for the people. This was why we formed DACA and we thank God that since our coming on board over two years ago, we have been complimenting the governor’s efforts in the area of empowerment and sundry support for members of our great party.

“At least over a thousand have benefitted from our various empowerment programmes ranging from motorcycles, deep freezers, barbing kits, make-up kits, grinding machines to cash gifts. We hope to do more as we really mean business and for us in DACA, Gov Abiodun’s second term is not negotiable.

“The good work of the governor can only be rewarded with another term of four years. I, therefore, urge all of you DACA leaders across the 20 local governments to rev up your good work, work day and night to mobilise for the success of the governor’s second term bid and all of you, including every resident of the state will never regret to have been part of this success story.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.AFRIMA 2022 AFRIMA 2022

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.AFRIMA 2022 AFRIMA 2022

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We’ll mobilise over 100,000 votes for Abiodun’s second term victory – Ogun APC chieftains

Top 10 Business Ideas In Nigeria You Can Start With 100,000 Naira

2023: Kwankwaso Will Not Be Deputy To Obi —NNPP

We’ll mobilise over 100,000 votes for Abiodun’s second term victory – Ogun APC chieftains