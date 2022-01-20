We’ll ensure due process in selection of new Olowu, says Owu Chiefs

Chiefs of Owu Kingdom of Abeokuta have promised to ensure due process in the selection of new Olowu of Owu, on the completion of burial rites for the late Oba Adegboyega Dosumu.

The late monarch joined his ancestors on the 12th of December, 2021 at the age of 85 years.

Addressing a news conference at the Olowu’s Palace on Thursday, was the Jagunmolu of Owu, Chief Rotimi Olasode-Martins, who disclosed that a night of tribute in honour of the late monarch would hold on Friday in Abeokuta.

Olasode-Martins flanked by other high chiefs which included the Akogun of Owu, Chief Ishola Akinsipo and the Oganla of Owu, Chief Johnson Olu-Fatoki, added that an interdenominational service would equally be held on Saturday while a thanksgiving service comes up on Sunday at Mainland Baptist Church, Oke-Ago-Owu, Abeokuta.

The high chief who doubles as the Chairman, Planning Committee of the three-day event tagged ‘Celebration of Life, said the activities were to celebrate the passing of their late monarch.

He explained that the committee, having got the approval of the Balogun of Owu Kingdom, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, had put together all the activities.

He said that the interdenominational/interfaith service to be conducted by the Ogun State Christians Association of Nigeria (CAN) and the Owu Muslim Community, will commence by 10 a.m on Saturday at Oba Adisa Odeleye’s Park, Sokori, Abeokuta.

Chief Akinsipo while speaking on the selection process for the emergence of the new Olowu of Owu, said that the selection process for the next monarch will commence after all the rites for the late Olowu have been completed.

He expressed optimism that before the end of the year, the new Olowu which will come from Otileta Ruling House will emerge.

While Olu Fatoki, eulogised late Oba Dosumu for being a symbol of unity.

“Baba (Olowu) was a symbol of unity. He enhanced the unity that existed between the three sections of Owu -Erunmu Owu, Apomu Owu and Oke Ago Owu.

“He will also be remembered for encouraging and installing coronet traditional rulers in Owu settlements in Egbaland. In fact, it was this bold step of his that spurred the Alake of Egbaland to begin the installation of monarchs in Ake townships and villages. He will be sorely be missed by all,” Fatoki stated.