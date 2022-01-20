Those defecting from APC to PDP in Delta not members of my group, says Emerhor

A leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State, Chief O’tega Emerhor, has refuted reports that members of his political group, Emerhor Political Family (EPF), are the ones defecting to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

He noted that only a few individuals, led by the former Deputy State Chairman, Chief Cyril Ogodo, are the ones defecting to the PDP.

Emerhor, while reacting to the reported defection of Chief Cyril Ogodo, Chief Sylvester Kohwo and a few others to the PDP, said: “It is not true that members of the Emerhor Political Family are defecting to the PDP. The truth is that only a few individuals are involved.

“Emerhor political structures are intact. Chief Alfred Oloko is the State Coordinator and head of the EPF.

“Chief Cyril Ogodo was never the head. The EPF Elders Forum is also intact. The Elders Forum is meeting this week to replace Chief Sylvester Kohwo, the erstwhile chairman.”

He noted that as individuals, they were free to associate with any group or party in their political quest, stressing that it is, however, mischievous for them to try to use the name and clout of EPF to promote themselves.

He noted further that the defection of a handful of individuals doesn’t in anyway diminish the resolve of genuine members of EPF to join other progressives to rescue Delta come 2023.