We won’t bow to Wike, Atiku supporters in Rivers declare

Members of the Presidential Campaign Council of Atiku Abubakar, the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Rivers State have come together to declare that their support for Atiku remains absolute despite the harassment and threat of arrest and Executive Orders of Governor Nyesom Wike.

Director-General of the Council in Rivers State, Dr. Abiye Sekibo made the declaration in Port Harcourt on Wednesday at a meeting with the Atiku Democratic Movement and Concerned Ogoni PDP Elders Council in Port Harcourt.

The former Minister of Transport urged the electorates in the state to ignore the dictatorial style of Governor Wike and support Atiku Abubakar in the 2023 elections.

He said; “We shall not worship the gold image that Nebuchadnezzar has set up in Babylon, we are the Shedrack, Meshach, and Abednego of this time. He has set up a monument of gold which is money and he has asked the people to worship him, to do whatever he says. Shedrack, Meshach, and Abednego said that the image you have set up, we will not worship it. That is where the Atiku group in Rivers State stands. They can tear Atiku posters, bring out decrees but we stand with the truth,” he said.

On his part, a member of the council, Sir Celestine Omehia said the internal crisis that rocked the party has been put to rest as they have moved on.

Omehia stated; “In every family, there must be misunderstanding, and coming together after the misunderstanding is what matters. We have moved on and the crisis is no more to be talked about. What we are looking at right now is how to win elections and every person will benefit thereafter and there will be no discrimination. So whether any member of the family supports us or not, thereafter we will all benefit because the remedy is for the interest of Nigeria as a whole and the image of the country outside here”.

Also speaking, the chairman of the Concerned Ogoni PDP Elders Council, Dr. Boniface Amegwa assured the council that his group would mobilise massively for Atiku Abubakar in the elections.

“We are here to show solidarity and support for the candidature of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, as elders, we represent all the wards of Ogoni and when we go back, we are going to garner support through a door-to-door campaign to ensure that Atiku wins,” he stated.