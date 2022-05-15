We will not vote for you if you don’t condemn killing of Deborah, CAN youths tell politicians

The Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN) has threatened that they will not vote for politicians who fail to condemn the killing of Deborah Yakubu by some religious extremists for allegedly blaspheming Prophet Muhammed.

YOWICAN in a statement by its National President, Belusochukwu Enwere, called on the security agencies to go after the perpetrators and those who vandalized properties in Sokoto during the recent protest calling for the release of those arrested for killing the 200 level student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto.

The statement reads: “Today is the 4th day Miss Deborah Samuel was killed by Muslim extremist students who chose to take laws into their hands and yet most of our Nigerian political class who are gunning to lead us as a country failed to condemn or to commiserate with the bereaved family.

“Even after killing Deborah, the miscreants continued to destroy people’s properties, burning church facilities and going from house to house intimidating peaceful Christians. The security agencies should do the needful before this becomes a religious war.

“This is nauseating and disheartening indeed. Any politician who failed to mourn with the nation especially the Christians in this sorrowful time should forget our votes in 2023. We will mobilise Christian youths across the nooks and crannies of the country to ensure that such persons are stopped because he or she will be a misrepresentation of the nation. Nigeria is a secular state, not a religious nation.

“We call on all Christian youths to continue to be peaceful and not take laws into their hands. God must surely fight to avenge the killing of Deborah. Her death will unearth the evil agenda of the wicked ones in Nigeria.”





